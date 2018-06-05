Olympic gold medalist and Bay Area resident Jonny Moseley has been named Grand Marshal of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway.

Moseley will be honored on June 22, at the Children’s Champions NASCAR Banquet at Cline Cellars in Sonoma. The gala is a fundraiser for the Sonoma Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. He will also take part in pre-race activities on June 24, including giving the official command for “Drivers, Start Your Engines.”

Moseley is a two-time Olympian and World Cup champion in mogul skiing, and was rated by Ski Magazine as one of the top 10 most influential skiers of all time. His innovative techniques and tricks changed the sport of freestyle skiing, and Moseley became the first skier to medal in both the X Games (silver) and the Olympics (gold) in 1999.

“I can remember the first time I watched a race at Sonoma Raceway at age 16 from the tailgate of my buddy’s 1973 Toyota FJ Cruiser perched above Turn 4. I’ll never forget the sound and the speed with which the cars navigated the hill and turns in that section. The image is burned in my mind, and I have been a fan ever since,” said Moseley, who resides in Tiburon with his wife Malia and two sons. “I am beyond excited to be immersed in the racing from the inside this time. What an honor and privilege to be on the track and kick off the race for these fine and talented daredevils. Let’s do this!”

Moseley’s stand-out performances on the slopes led to opportunities to host Saturday Night Live, American Ninja Warrior and three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge. Moseley is also the Olympic and World Cup Freestyle skiing analyst for NBC. Moseley serves as the Chief Mountain Host at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and is the founder of IOTA, a line of organic roasted sunflower snacks.