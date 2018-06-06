The North Bay League slugged the Sonoma County League, 11-2, in an All-Star baseball game played last Sunday at Petaluma High School.

The game pitted graduated seniors from the NBL against recent graduates from SCL schools.

Casa Grande second baseman Dylan Moore led the NBL, going 3-for-3 with two stolen bases. Cardinal Newman’s Jason Moran had three hits, including a double and drove in two runs. Brian Orr from Maria Carrillo hit a home run and also singled. Ryan Miller from Cardinal Newman doubled, singled and drove in two runs and Justin Thomas from Rancho Cotate doubled.

Kempton Brandis and Nick Andrakin from Petaluma High each had a hit for the SCL as did Jeremy Mackling from Sonoma Valley and Dylan Curtis from Piner.