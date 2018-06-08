St. Vincent’s Matt Pierson adjusts to more than just a curve ball

One of the most difficult skills to master in the world of sports is hitting a rapidly moving baseball with a round bat. Pitchers make it even tougher by varying speeds and locations and some can put a violent spin on the ball causing it to break. A few others experiment with a no spin knuckler and nobody knows where those fluttering things will go. Baseball is a game of adjusting to failure and the best hitters succeed three out of 10 trips to the plate.

Recently graduated senior designated hitter Matt Pierson of the St. Vincent Mustangs exceeded expectations against the odds again this year by dealing with a physical issue. He doesn’t have a full command of one of his upper limbs. He has adjusted.

“He has played for the last couple of seasons on the varsity using only one arm,” said Pierson’s dad, Bill, while proudly holding a Senior Day plaque prior to a game against Technology. “Matt was born without the use of his left arm and he has adjusted to it since he was a child. He hasn’t asked for any favors.”

In a key non-league shootout with Lick Wilmerding of San Francisco, Pierson hit a liner to the fence for a double and finished with two runs scored and another base hit. He batted in the middle of the Mustang lineup, and finished the season with a notable average of .343 in his final year of play.

In two seasons of varsity ball, his team’s production couldn’t be much better. In 2017 the Mustangs captured the North Central League II title, and played in the semifinal game of the North Coast Section Division V playoffs. Pierson hit a very respectable .303 and got an important single in the quarterfinals against University High of San Francisco.

“Matt hit well for us that season,” explained former coach Gary Galloway, “we used him a little at third base and some in the outfield. He was able to dig the ball out of his glove and make routine throws to first without much trouble. He had a strong right-handed throw.”

With Pierson hitting in the middle of the lineup this season, the high-flying NCL II champion St. Vincent club, coached by Stan Switala, posted one of the best records in school history at 25-1 and was rated by Max Preps one of the best small-school teams in the state. The Mustangs earned the No.1 Division V seed in the North Coast Section. In one of their few close games, it was Pierson who knocked in the winning run against Sonoma Academy with a sacrifice fly deep enough to get the base runner home from third base.

Switala was very impressed with the work ethic of Pierson in the past season. “For anybody to hit that well in high school baseball is remarkable,” said the Mustang coach. “Down through the seasons, he has worked extra hard because of the lack of muscle function in that arm. He had a great attitude and talked openly about the issue.”

In the semifinal game against Athenian of Danville, Pierson singled and knocked in an important go-ahead run.

“I have no feeling in my left arm,” Pierson explained as he demonstrated his grip on the bat. “I can lift my left hand to the point where it can be used mostly for stability. It does help me grip the bat. All of my strength is in the right arm. It’s been that way for as long as I can remember.”