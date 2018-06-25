The Petaluma Steel Breeze’s Father’s Day softball tournament once again provided sport in its purest form.

The girls from the under 8s through the under 14s are like little sports nuggets, glistening, but not yet refined into the shinny gold athletic bars many will become as they move on through the high school and college ranks.

For three days they bat, catch and throw at Prince Park. It is remarkable how much the youngest girls already know about the game and equally remarkable at how skilled the older players have become even before they reach high school. It is no mystery how Petaluma, Casa Grande and St. Vincent all became champions of their respective high school leagues.

The event is a Father’s Day tradition in Petaluma, but it is really a family event, with mothers, fathers, siblings and grandparents all enjoying a weekend in the sun — sometimes too much sun. This year, the weather was mild compared to some of the energy sapping weekends of past tournaments.

Regardless of the outcome of individual games, or of the tournament as a whole, it is annually one of the feel-good events of the Petaluma sports summer. Everyone has a good time. The play is skilled, but the best part of the weekend is the enthusiasm of the girls. They are having fun and it shows. It is infectious.

The tournament is also going to add to the local economy. Teams come from, among other communities, Alameda, Campbell, Castro Valley, Rohnert Park, Sonoma, Santa Rosa and Windsor. Not many families stay over night, but they do buy their share of snacks and goodies. They dine in area restaurants, both of the adult and fast-food variety. They buy gas. Some check out the bargains and the entertainment downtown.

The Petaluma tournament is a favorite, not only because it is done right, but also because of where it is held.

Another of the Steel Breeze Tournament’s attractions is that almost the entire thing can be held at one venue. There was a time when Prince Park looked like an unfunded redevelopment project. No more. Due to efforts from city crews and volunteers from the Petaluma Girls Softball Association, it has been transformed into an exceptional softball complex with four well-kept diamonds and plenty of room for all. There are still a full potholes, but nothing like the moon-cratered diamonds of yesteryear.

The annual tournament is a golden example of what kids sports are all about when they are done right.

—

Switching genders to the guys, Little Leaguers on the Golden State Lumber and Whitman Insurance teams had a good excuse for missing bedtime during the recent City Championship Tournament. They played the second game of a double header in the Major Division City Championship semifinals at Lucchessi Park, the only lighted Little League field in town.

The evening began with Maselli & Sons Playing Henris Roofing, and when I say playing, I really mean playing. Their game dragged on for 11 long innings, before finally ending at around 8:30 p.m. The Golden State vs. Whitman game was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Once underway, the game was delayed twice, once when the lights shut down at 10 p.m. and had to be reset and once when the automatic sprinklers came on.