Once again, elementary schools from the Petaluma City Schools District, augmented by spirited competitors from single-school districts, came together for two days of running, jumping, throwing, screaming, cheering and excitement in the Westside Relays.

This year’s competition, held on the shinny new track at Petaluma High School, was the 44th annual Gene Perry’s Westside Relay, named in honor of one of Petaluma’s most enthusiast, loyal and knowledgeable track and field supporters ever.

When the new Petaluma track had been duly christened with elementary school spirit, Grant and Liberty emerged No. 1, Grant among large schools and Liberty among the small schools.

Grant dominated the large school competition winning with its fifth- and sixth-grade girls as well as its fifth and sixth-grade boys.

Liberty won the fifth-grade girls and sixth-grade boys competition, while Wilson took the fifth-grade boys and sixth-grade girls meets.

Emily Ramirez had an excellent meet, leading Liberty’s fifth-grade girls victory among the small schools with wins in both the 300-meter (55.35) and 600-meter (2:12.75) races.

Nicholas Gorman of Cinnabar brought speed to the small schools fifth-grade boys competition, winning both the 70- and 100-meter dashes. He ran 10.72 in the 70 and 14.68 in the 100 to narrowly beat Liberty’s Noah Sourjohn in both races.

Crystal Gordan from Cinnabar was the speedster among the small school sixth-grade girls, winning the 70-meter dash in 10.66 and the 100 in 14.56. She also was second to Spring Hill’s Ruby Monica in the 400 meters.

Michael Tynes was a versatile performer for Two Rock in the small school sixth-grade meet. He not only won the 70 in 10.02 and the 100 in 13.00, but also took the high jump at 4 feet, 6 inches, The same height cleared by Wilson’s Bowan Houston.

Ava Acuna of McNear was a standout in the large schools fifth-grade competition. She won the 600-meter run in 2:02 and also took the high jump at 3 feet, 8 inches, the same height as cleared by teammate Francia Choto.

Will Fix led Grant’s domination of the large school fifth-grade boys meet, winning the 70-meter dash in 10.05 and the long jump at 13 feet, 1 inch. He was the only jumper to clear 13 feet.

Rylee Thompson from Mary Collins at Cherry Valley was the fastest of the large school sixth-grade girls, winning the 70-meter dash in 10.38 and the 100 in 13.59.

Ryder Wilson provided speed to Grant’s winning sixth-grade boys team, taking the 100-meter dash in 13.89, just ahead of Penngrove’s Dante Vachini in an exciting race and finishing a close second to Penngrove’s Ananias Walker in the 400.