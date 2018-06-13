s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

JJ SAYS: Summer suggestion: do nothing

| June 12, 2018, 5:07PM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
X

The Follow this Story feature will notify you if any updates related to this story are posted.

All you need to do is click on the Follow this Story button and this article will be added to the list of stories you're following. The next time a story that's related to this story is published - it could be days, weeks or months - you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

This tool is only available to subscribers, please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is only available to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Here’s a suggestion for summer fun. How about doing — nothing. Not for the whole summer, of course, but it seems to me that we all, and especially the kids, from kindergartners through high schoolers could benefit from a little down time.

I seldom let it show, but I feel my temper beginning to bubble when someone tells me that they have a new activity to “give kids something to do” or “keep them off the street.” Are you kidding me? Kids in Petaluma of any and all ages have plenty to do. There are all sorts of summer camps, offering structured instruction in track, baseball, basketball, football, volleyball, lacrosse, softball, soccer — you name it and someone is offering a summer camp. This is in addition to the ongoing leagues for Little League, fall ball, soccer, softball just about everything else.

I’ve got a little 5-year-old friend that is involved in something called Capoeira, a Brazilian martial art that combines elements of dance and music. Yes there is a studio in Petaluma.

There is even more for the older kids. For football players, there are the passing leagues and daily weight training and fitness programs. The best of the baseball, soccer and volleyball players are all over the state and often the country participating in showcase tournaments and competitive leagues.

I’m not saying any or all of these summer activities are wrong. In fact, they are beneficial, and in many instances necessary for the development of young athletes and, for many, they are fun. For them it is there way to get away from the every day grind and pursue their passion. It is all good and I have nothing but admiration for athletes who work hard to improve themselves.

But, there is something to be said for old-fashioned relaxation.

When I interview high schoolers who are high achievers whether it be in athletics, academics or some other endeavor, one of the questions I always ask is: “What do you like to do in your spare time?”

As simplistic as the question is, it often stumps the person being interviewed. I can often see the puzzled look as the interviewee thinks, “What spare time?” When an answer finally forms it is almost always, “Hang out with my friends>”

Great answer. What a better way to invest time than enjoying the company of family or friends. Even the much maligned text can keep friends connected. I much prefer face-to-face, but even I can find enjoyment in my infernally slow text communication.

The summer can also be perfect for some alone time — a chance to be by yourself to contemplate the fate of the world, the fate of the Giants or just nothing at all.

I love sports. I love the action, the athleticism, the skill, the energy, the emotion, the competition. I understand and appreciate the hard work and dedication it takes to be good. I know the competitive drive switch doesn’t shut off when the final bell of spring rings. But, I also know there is a time for an activity called relaxation.

I often tell people in all sincerity, there is no where in the whole world I would rather be than on a football sideline, basketball bleachers or in a lawn chair behind a baseball backstop.

Most Popular Stories
Sonoma County issues toxic algae warning for Russian River beaches
Worker dies in accident at Petaluma soap company
Developer scales up proposal for Rohnert Park downtown district
Summer means more baseball for top college players on Top Speed team
Top Speed slugs Fresno six times to start the season with 8-0 record

But, every so often I have an urge to wander into a redwood grove and get very busy — doing nothing.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)

Most Popular Stories
Sonoma County issues toxic algae warning for Russian River beaches
Top Speed slugs Fresno six times to start the season with 8-0 record
Summer means more baseball for top college players on Top Speed team
Worker dies in accident at Petaluma soap company
JJ SAYS: Summer suggestion: do nothing
Developer scales up proposal for Rohnert Park downtown district
Grant, Liberty rule Westside Relays on new Petaluma track
Petaluma selects first cannabis deliverer