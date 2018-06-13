The single-elimination portion of the Petaluma Major Division City Championships got off to an amazing start Tuesday evening with two extra-inning, walk-off wins.
The three-week tournament involves every Major Division Little League team in town. After two weeks of pool play, the field is narrowed to eight teams for a single-elimination showdown.
In Tuesday’s first round of bracket play, Golden State Lumber from the Petaluma American League defeated Whitman Insurance from the Petaluma Valley League, 3-2. Athletic Edge from the American League eliminated Unique Insurance, another American League team, 5-2. McNear’s from the Petaluma National League beat Beyond the Glory from the National League, 9-4. In an exciting marathon game, Henris Roofing from the American League won a walk-off battle with Maselli and Sons, also from the American League, 6-5, in 11 innings.
Both semifinal games will be played Thursday at the American League’s lighted field at Lucchesi Park, with McNear’s facing Henris Roofing at 5 p.m. and Golden State Lumber taking on Athletic Edge at 7:30 p.m.
The championship game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at the National League home at Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High School campus. A consolation game for third place will be played at 10 a.m.