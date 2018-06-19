It’s all-star time for Little Leaguers, and this summer Petaluma stars will be road warriors.

For the first time in several years, Petaluma will not host a single District 35 championship game. Teams start all-star play on the district level to begin a trek the Major Leaguers (10-12-year-olds) hope will take them all the way to Williamsport, Pennsylvania and the Little League World Series. For the younger age groups, the trail leads only as far as the Northern California championships.

All tournaments are double elimination.

50-70

It all starts Thursday with the first game of the three-team 50-70 tournament. The 50-70 reflects the pitching and base distances used on the larger diamond for 11-13-year-olds.

Competing in the tournament hosted by the Mark West Youth Club are Rincon Valley, a combination Petaluma National-Petaluma American team and host Mark West. In the first game on Thursday, Rincon Valley plays the Petaluma team. The winner will face Mark West on Friday. The championship game will be played June 24 with a second-game, if necessary, on June 25.

Tens

The tournament for 8-10-year-olds begins June 29 with no games in Petaluma. On the opening night, the Petaluma American plays Westside at 5:45 p.m. on the Santa Rosa American diamond while the Petaluma National takes on Sebastopol at 5:30 p.m. at the Rincon Valley Little League complex. The championship game will be at 11 a.m. July 7 with a second game, if necessary, on July 8 on the Santa Rosa American League diamond.

Elevens

The district tournament for 9-11-year-olds starts June 29 with Petaluma American playing Petaluma Valley at 5:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Nationals’ Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High School campus. Petaluma National will play the winner of that game at 2 p.m. on June 30 also at Carter Field. The championship game will be at 11 a.m. July 7, with a second game, if necessary, on July 8 in Ukiah.

Majors

The road to Williamsport could be starting for a 10-12-year-old Major League team on June 28. Petaluma Valley opens that day on its home Carter Field against Fort Bragg. Petaluma National begins on June 29 on the Rincon Valley complex against Westside. Petaluma American, given a first-round bye, will play on June 30 against the winner of a first-round game between Ukiah and Mark West. The championship game will be on July 7 in Rincon Valley with a second game, if necessary, on July 8.

Seniors

There are only two teams in the Senior League Tournament for 13-16-year-olds. Westside and a combination Petaluma team play Saturday at 11 a.m. at Rincon Valley. The meet again Sunday at 11 a.m. and, should a third-game be necessary, decide the issue at 5:30 p.m.