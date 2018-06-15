s
World Cup 2018: How to watch it all in Sonoma County

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF | June 15, 2018, 10:53AM
World Cup fever has gripped soccer fans across the country and around the world. In Sonoma County, fans will be waking up early to watch the matches from Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Most games air locally at 5 a.m., 7 a.m. or 11 a.m. Still, some local sports bars are opening early to welcome fans. Prefer the comfort of your home? The 64 games will be widely available on streaming services and traditional broadcast channels.

As the 2018 World Cup heats up, here’s how to catch all of the excitement in Sonoma County.

Sports bars

Victory House bills itself as “the place to watch World Cup action,” opening at 5 a.m. to show those early-bird matches. Two 40-foot walls are covered with “true HD laser and HD LED TV screens,” with multi-zone surround sound. 3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, 707-708-3742, visitepicenter.com

Ausiello’s 5th Street Grill will show the 11 a.m. World Cup matches with cold beer, burgers and one of the best Bloody Marys in Sonoma County. 609 5th St., Santa Rosa, 707-579-9408, ausiellos5thstreetgrill.com

Sweet Spot will open at 8 a.m. during the World Cup. The downtown sports bar boasts a large projection screen, seven flat-screen televisions and local beers on tap. 619 4th St, Santa Rosa, 707-528-7566, sweetspotpub.com

Maguire’s Pub in Petaluma will be open in time for the 11 a.m. matches. You can grab a West Coast burger and Bloody Mary, too. 145 Kentucky St, Petaluma, 707-762-980, maguirespetaluma.com

Toad in the Hole in Railroad Square offers an English pub atmosphere in Sonoma County. Owner Paul Stokeld says he will consider opening his pubs for the 5 a.m. games if enough customers call and request it. 116 5th St, Santa Rosa, 707-544-8623, thetoadpub.com

Elephant in the Room, Toad in the Hole’s sister pub, is similarly inviting to soccer fans. 177 A Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, facebook.com/greatthingshappen11

Murphy’s Irish Pub will open at 8 a.m. daily for the World Cup. This renovated bar on Sonoma’s main square is worth a visit. 464 1st St E, Sonoma, 707-935-0660, sonomapub.com

West Side Grill is open at 11 a.m. daily for the later crop of World Cup matches. Beers, burgers and multiple screens. 3082 Marlow Rd, Santa Rosa, 707-573-9453, shannonswestsidegrill.com

Broadcast channels

Fox has broadcast rights for all 64 matches in the United States, with games split between Fox and the cable-only Fox Sports channel. Here’s the full schedule on Fox: foxsports.com/soccer/fifa-world-cup/schedule

Internet streaming

Don’t have cable? Ditched the TV? You can now watch the World Cup on a 4-inch screen. Internet streaming services like YouTube, Hulu, Sling, DirecTV Now, and PlayStation Vue carry Fox and Fox Sports, so you can still watch the games if you have a subscription. YouTube, Sling and most others offer free trials if you’re on the fence about a paid streaming service.

