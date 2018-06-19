Big pre-race show before Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway has teamed up with Friedman’s Home Improvement to prepare a spectacular show before the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday.

Race-day entertainment kicks off at 10 a.m., so fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the pre-race fun.

Throughout the pre-race show, Sonoma Raceway will honor first responders and local heroes as part of its “Sonoma Rising” program, an initiative to honor those affected by the devastating wildfires that ravaged the North Bay in October.

Planned for the pre-race show are:

NASCAR Drivers’ Meeting at 10 a.m. Fans who purchased the Total Access package will be granted access to the NASCAR Drivers’ Meeting inside Sonoma Raceway’s famed Turn 11 hairpin.

Aerial Stunt Performance by Wild Thing Airshows at 10:15 a.m. “Wild Thing” Steve Stavrakakis will dazzle fans from the sky in his rare ex-Romanian Military IAR-823 aircraft during this incredible air show. His European and extreme style of flying has led him to some of the most prestigious shows, including the National Championship Reno Air Races and the Red Bull Air Race Championship for FOX Sports.

“Chat with the Champ,” a question and answer with Martin Truex Jr. at 10:25 a.m. Continue the celebration with reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr. during a special “Chat with the Champ” Q&A session on the pre-race stage.

Patriots Jet Team Air Show at 10:45 a.m. The Patriots Jet Team will electrify race fans with a 25-minute air show just one hour before the green flag drops. The demonstration will feature six L-39 albatross jets strutting their fast-paced formation flying, choreographed six-jet diamond-formation aerobatic maneuvers and their signature “Tail Slide,” where the aircraft actually slides backward toward the ground.

Hometown Hero Recognition at 11:15 a.m. Race fans have submitted nominations for Sonoma County residents who were particularly heroic during the fires. Nominees included first responders, community members or public servants. The winning hero will be recognized during pre-race ceremonies.

America the Beautiful. Technical Sergeant Dan Olivas from the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast will sing America the Beautiful.

Presentation of Colors. The Cal-Fire Honor Guard will present the nation’s colors prior to the National Anthem.

Driver Introductions at 11:20 a.m. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 starting grid will walk the “cat walk” before taking their pre-race parade lap. The top-10 drivers will be introduced alongside first responders from North Bay agencies that responded during the fires.

National Anthem performed by Meggie Cansler. Broadway star Meggie Cansler will salute our country by performing the national anthem. Cansler, who has performed in Wicked on Broadway, will appear in concert in Transcendence Theatre Company’s Broadway Under the Stars at Sonoma Valley’s Jack London state Park, which runs through Sept. 9.

Save Mart Giant Shopping Cart. Save Mart Supermarkets will take its giant 12-foot shopping cart for a lap around the road course.

National Anthem Flyover by Oregon Air National Guard. Two F-15 Fighter Jets from the Oregon Air National Guard will soar through the sky immediately following the national anthem. The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Southern Oregon is the sole F-15C training base for the United States Air Force.

Pace Car Driver. Legendary road racer and Northern California native Scott Pruett will pilot the Toyota Camry pace car to lead the Toyota/Save Mart 350 field.