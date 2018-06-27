Campers and coaches alike had such a good time at the first Casa Grande and Petaluma Youth Football Combine Camp that they have decided to do it all over again next year.

The camp, for fourth- through ninth-grade athletes, was administered and coached by incoming seniors at both Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools under the supervision of coaches from both schools.

In its inaugural year it attracted 115 young athletes, all anxious to learn under the tutelage of the high school athletes they hope some day to emulate.

“It was phenomenal,” said Casa Grande coach Denis Brunk. “Everyone had a great time. We are definitely going to do it again next year.”

Brunk pointed out that the cost for the four-day camp was purposely kept low ($25 for the entire session) so all kids could afford to participate.

“It all about the kids. We put them first,” Brunk said. “We wanted everyone who wanted to attend be able to afford it.”

The Casa coach said the Petaluma and Casa football players worked well together.

“They are all buddies, except for one day a year (on Egg Bowl day),” Brunk pointed out. “They were great role models for the kids.”

In addition to drills, instruction and games, the young campers were tested for speed, agility and strength with help from Army volunteers.

There were also some special guest speakers, including JaJuan Lawson, one of the best Casa Grande quarterbacks of all time, now quarterback for the University of Rhode Island.

The camp was a major hit not only with the campers, but also with the parents.

“Seeing the high school players coach the kids, engage in laughter, fun play and competitiveness was contagious,” one mother wrote in a message to Brunk.