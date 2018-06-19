Bradley Terrell and crew celebrate his Hunt Wingless Spec Sprint Series feature win. Photo by Action Captured Images
Bradley Terrell won the sixth round of the C&H Veteran Enterprises Hunt Wingless Spec Sprint Series on Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. Terrell is a past Winged 360 Sprint Car champion at the speedway.
Despite a late caution in the 25-lap event, Terrell held off Scott Hall for the win. The track’s reigning Winged Sprint Car champion, Geoff Ensign, finished third, followed by Shawn Jones, three-time series champion Terry Schank Jr., Cody Spencer, Nick Larson, Trey Walters, Troy DeGaton and Alan Miranda.
The Hunt Spec Sprint Series brought 25 cars, and Ensign set the fast time at 14.639, beating the 15.063 of Spencer. Shayna Sylvia scored a popular victory ahead of Terrell in the six-lap Trophy Dash. Dennis Furia Jr. made it into the Main Event by winning the eight-lap B Main, just ahead of Keith Calvino and Kaimi Moniz-Costa.
Tim Yeager scored his first win in the 25-lap McLea’s Tire Service IMCA Modified Main Event. Many-time champion Michael Paul Jr. won a battle with point leader Jeff Faulkner to finish second. Reigning champion Oreste Gonella settled for fourth ahead of Mitch Machado, Anthony Slaney, Joel Myers, Ray Trimble, Chris Seweike and Justin Yeager. Tim Yeager and Paul won eight-lap heat races.
Mitch Machado continued to roll in The Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock division as he won his fourth 20-lap Main Event. Reigning division champion Matt While finished a strong second, followed by Steve Studebaker, Shawn McCoy, Sean Cook, Jim “Woody” Woodward, Austin Ohlinger, Sid Hess, Tim O’Hara and Snazzy Duckworth. Machado and Woodward were the eight-lap heat race winners.
Dave Spindell won the 20-lap Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock Main Event. Sean Hale was a strong second, followed by Richard Sklarski, Danny Manzoni and Tom Brown. Spindell and Randy Miramontez were the six-lap heat race winners.
The next race will be part of the Sonoma-Marin Fair on Sunday as PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprints, Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks and Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micros will be competing.