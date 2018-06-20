The Petaluma Steal Breeze won two of the four age brackets in their own Father’s Day Softball Tournament last weekend.

Playing on a mild spring weekend at Prince Park, the host Steal Breeze not only won, but dominated the 10-and-under and 14-and-under age divisions, going undefeated in both.

For three days, proud fathers, along with mothers, grandparents and assorted siblings, were made proud as girls 8 through 14 pitched, hit, fielded and competed.

Eights

The youngest Steel Breeze players, the 8-and-unders, after going 2-0 in pool play, lost in the first round of the elimination play to the Santa Rosa Red Barons, 6-1.

Sunnyvale edged the Red Barons, 7-6, to win the bracket championship.

Tens

The Steal Breeze 10-and-unders, coached by Mike Learn, were unstoppable as they rolled 3-0 through pool play. They then defeated the Santa Rosa Hackers, 15-1, in the first round of bracket play.

Meanwhile, the Steal Breeze Wilson team, after going 2-1 in pool play, lost to the Benica Outlaws in the first round of bracket play.

The Learn-coached Breeze team took care of the Outlaws, 15-0, in the championship game, scoring 11 runs in the first inning and winning easily behind the pitching of Brittony Johnson and a solid defense.

The Steal Breeze unloaded 11 hits in the first inning, highlighted by a long home run by Haley Learn. Other hits in the uprising came from Lauren Ketchu, Lauren Wilson, Alex Giacomini, Layce Carlomagno and Maeve Broadhead.

Members of the champion Steal Breeze team are Broadhead, Carlomagno, Lily Gemma, Giacomini, NoraGrace Gonzalez, Callie Howard, Johnson, Ketchu, Learn, Ava Nelson, Wilson and Dallas Young.

Fourteens

The Steal Breeze 14-and-unders were also undefeated for the tournament, romping through pool play with three straight wins before disposing of SRVGAL, 13-1, in their first bracket game and then whacking the Windsor Wicked, 10-0, in the championship game.

While a solid defense kept the Wicked away from home plate, the Steal Breeze bats broke the game open with a big rally in the third inning.

Emma Hughes, Gabby Schenone, Haley Wyatt, Ava Luiz, Sophia Skubic, Ellie Oatman and Sarah Grenier all had hits in the rally.

Members of the championship Steal Breeze team are Maddie Delamontanya, Grenier, Emily Hart, Emma Hughes, Daniella Lee, Cassie Llaverias, Luiz, Oatman, Mallory O’Keefe, Logan Pomi, Gabby Schenone, Skubic and Wyatt.

Twelves

The Steal Breeze 12-and-unders, after going 3-0 in pool play, were upset in bracket play by the Rohnert Park Rebels, 5-2. The Rebels went on to win the championship, beating the Windsor Wicked, 5-2 for the title.