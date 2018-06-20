Whitman wins all-Petaluma showdown

Whitman Insurance held off a last-inning rally by McNear’s to win a tight 6-4 Little League game at Murphy Field on Tuesday in the second round of the District 35 Tournament of Champions. It was an all-Petaluma matchup of league winners from the Valley and National Leagues as both clubs won earlier Monday games on their home turf.

The Petaluma Valley team took a comfortable 6-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning behind the pitching of Kayden Murphy, who struck out 10 McNear batters along the way with a blazing fastball up in the zone.

Murphy finally began to run out of gas and the pitch count caught up with the lefty after he reached the 90-pitch mark.

A solo home run by Lucas Vanderlund was followed by two singles, including a RBI hit by Rowan Ball.

The tying run was left at the plate when a looping fly ball off the bat of Kyle Dunphy was grabbed in short center field to end the threat.

Whitman scored three runs in the first and sixth innings to stake Murphy to the victory. RBI hits by Murphy and Jamison Murphy highlighted the early rally.

Kayden Murphy roped a line-drive double into the gap between left and center field to pace the late outburst. The Petaluma Valley team might have scored even more except for a one-handed grab of a foul ball by McNear catcher Ball.

Starting catcher Henry Ellis was a pest at the plate for the McNear club with two doubles and a walk. His second two-bagger caromed against the left-field fence and almost left the yard.

Brayden Breen tossed three scoreless innings for McNear’s after giving up three runs in the early going.

Henris Roofing from the American League kept pace with Whitman by beating Westside of Santa Rosa, 12-5, in a second-round game on the road at Santa Rosa American. Both Petaluma teams continued play on Wednesday on the road with Whitman facing Mark West at Fort Bragg. Henris Roofing was slated to play Ukiah at Santa Rosa American.

Whitman rolled into the second round of the tournament by routing the Healdsburg Yankees, 16-0, at Murphy Field on Monday. The Petaluma Valley entry captured its league playoff and quickly scored in every inning in the game that was shortened after four frames because of the mercy rule.

Whitman pounded out 14 hits off two Healdsburg pitchers and lofted balls to the outfield that were misplayed leading to extra bases.

Lucas Miles and Logan Thornton had three hits each for Whitman.

First baseman Kayden Murphy smashed an off-field home run to get the Petaluma Valley club on the scoreboard in the first inning. Healdsburg chose to walk the left-hand swinging Murphy purposely on two of his final trips to the plate.

Valley got an efficient pitching effort from starter Dylan Garibaldi, who went the first three innings and gave up only one infield hit. Garibaldi was consistently around the plate in facing only 10 batters, and got the job done on a minimum of 26 pitches.

Noah Procter of the visitors got the best contact of the game against Garibaldi when he hit a sinking fly ball to right field that was caught on a fine running catch by Cameron Bushey.