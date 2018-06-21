Strike-throwing Drew Rubino, backed by his homer-hitting teammates, pitched American League and City champion Henris Roofing into the championship game of the District 35 Tournament of Champions Wednesday evening.

Henris won its 18th consecutive game without a defeat by eliminating the Ukiah Wildcats, 12-2, in a contest that was called one out into the bottom of the fourth inning when Henris went ahead by 10 runs.

The win moves Henris into the title game against the Santa Rosa American Little League champions this (Thursday) evening at Ukiah’s Gobbi Field in a 5:30 p.m. game.

Throwing a pitch that seemed to dip away from Ukiah bats, Rubino got out of a shaky first inning and held off a late rally to not only beat Ukiah, but to save Henris’ pitching staff for today’s championship showdown.

He gave up six hits in four innings, but helped himself with five strikeouts and received nearly error-less help from his defenders.

Henris started its offense with a single by Roman Hill and ended it on a long game-ending double by Cody Armbright.

In between, there were a dozen other Henris hits, including good-bye fence-clearing blows by Kalen Clemmens (two), JT Summers and Nicky Dachen.

Ukiah appeared to have Rubino on the ropes early, putting runners at second and third with one out in the first inning. But the Henris moundsman struck out the clean-up hitter and shortstop Clemmens made a nice stop and a strong throw to end the inning and stop the threat.

The first four Henris batters in the first inning hit for the cycle, with Hill singling, Summers slugging a triple, Dachen lining a grass-cutting double and Clemmens going over the right-center field fence.

The onslaught continued in the second with five more runs romping home in an 11-batter attack that featured another Clemmens home run.

Ukiah, helped by the only Henris error, avoided a shutout with two runs in the top of the fourth, but Henris ended it with three of its own in the bottom of the inning, with one run coming on Dachen’s home run. Clemmens drove in his fifth run of the game and Armbright ended the one-sided contest with a long shot to center field.