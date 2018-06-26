An already busy summer is about to get even busier for Athletic Edge travel ball baseball teams.
Athletic Edge will host a number of All World tournaments this summer. Tournaments will be for teams ranging from 9 and under to 18 and under. Most games will be played at Prince Park with some spilling over to Kenilworth Junior High School and Wiseman Park. Older teams will play at Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools.
The next tournament is scheduled for June 30-July 1. July tournaments will also be played July 7-8, July 21-22 and July 28-29.
Athletic Edge teams recently played in a tournaments in Mesa, Arz. and San Diego.
In Arizona, the Petaluma teams played at Hohokam Stadiu, the Oakland A’s spring training field. The 14-under team went 3-0-1, finishing off with a 12-2 mercy-rule win over the D-Back Baseball Academy.
David Cook, a Petaluma High player, led the tournament with a .692 batting average. Evan Johnson, a Casa Grande product, batted .500.
The 16 under team also had a 3-0-1 record that included an 8-5 win over a very good Arizona RBI team behind the pitching of Gavin Ochoa.
Garret Lewis, who played for the Petaluma High varsity in the spring, slugged a home run and drove in eight runs for the Petaluma team. Lucas Schaefer led the tournament in RBIs with nine. Elijah Waltz drove in seven runs.
Nichols Tobin didn’t allow an earned run in seven pitching innings. Teammate Marco Zarco struck out 10 in 14 mound innings.
In the San Diego Tournament, the Athletic Edge Under 14s went 3-1 behind great pitching from Nick Tobin and Russell Freedheim. Tobin pitched a complete-game shutout and Freedheim also hurled a complete game, allowing just one hit with nine strikeouts.
Tobin was chosen Most Valuable player of the tournament after backing up his strong pitching with a .667 batting average. Raime Dayton batted .500 and Brice Cox hit .462.
The Athletic Edge 15 under team went 2-2 in the San Diego Tournament with Nick Orella hitting .556.
Ochoa had a 1.40 earned run average for the tournament.