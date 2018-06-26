Former Casa Grande High School track standout Caleb Lundquist has been named to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Academic All- Conference team. To be eligible a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.30 cumulative grade-point average and earn a varsity letter.
At North Central College in Illinois, Lundquist recorded a season-best 157-foot, 6-inch discus throw and a school record 201-foot javelin throw during the outdoor track season.
He placed second in discus and first in javelin during the conference championships and was 18th in javelin at the NCAA championships.
North Central College won its 38th conference championship and was second at the NCAA Division III outdoor championships this spring.