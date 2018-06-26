Casa Grande graduate Spencer Torkelson is on to the next adventure in his first year of collegiate baseball.
Torkelson, who led the NCAA in home runs and set all sorts of school batting records as a freshman at Arizona State University this spring is now off to join the USA National Collegiate Baseball team in North Carolina after a brief, but very productive, stop in the prestigious Cape Cod League.
Torkelson and Maria Carrillo graduate Andrew Vaughn led the Cape Cod League, each with five home runs and 14 RBIs.
Torkelson batted .389, third in the league, and led the league with four doubles, a 1.437 OPS, .917 slugging percentage and a .520 on base average. His nine runs scored ranked third.
Vaughn hit .308 with three doubles, an OPS of 1.022, a slugging percentage of .654, an on base percentage of .368 and seven runs scored.