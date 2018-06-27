Two junior racquetball players who learned the sport at the Petaluma Valley Athletic club have added to their reputations with success in the Junior National Racquetball Championships held in Des Moines, Iowa.
Heather Mahoney, who has been a national champion in the 8-, 10- and 12-year-old divisions, did it again, claiming national championships in both the singles and doubles 14-and-under competition. She also was first in the Blue Division for 16-and-unders.
Teammate Ava Naworski was fourth in 12-and-under singles and finished second in 12-and-under doubles and third in 12-and-under mixed doubles.
The girls, playing under the banner of AH HA (Ava Heather, Heather Ava) are coached by former PVAC junior coach Brian Dixon.