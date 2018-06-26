s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

A lot of familiar teams on ‘new’ football schedules

JOHN JACKSON

ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR | June 26, 2018, 1:57PM

| Updated 28 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

It may be a whole new world for area high school football teams this fall, but much of their season looks very familiar.

Petaluma and Casa Grande join the Vine Valley Athletic League, with Petaluma leaving behind the Sonoma County League and Casa Grande dropping out of the North Bay League to join the new alignment.

That doesn’t mean that either local team is totally cutting ties with former opponents.

Petaluma will play two former SCL foes, meeting El Molino at Steve Ellison Field on Sept. 7 and facing Sonoma Valley, now also a member of the VVAL, on Oct. 12 at Arnold Field in Sonoma.

The Trojans also will play Santa Rosa on Aug. 24 in Santa Rosa, continuing one of the longest-running high school football rivalries in the Redwood Empire.

The Trojans open on Aug. 17 at Montgomery and finish up with the Egg Bowl against Casa Grande on Oct. 27 at Steve Ellison Field.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist said the Trojan players are looking forward to the new league, which includes, in addition to Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley, American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Vintage and Napa.

“At first I wasn’t real happy about the new league, because of the travel and things like that,” Krist said. “After talking to the players and some of the coaches, they are excited about the challenge. The players are working hard trying to get ready for the challenge.”

Krist tried to line up a game with long-time rival Analy, but when that didn’t work out, he set up a contest with El Molino on Sept. 7 at Petaluma.

The Egg Bowl — Petaluma vs. Casa Grande — will be the last regular-season game of the year.

“Napa and Vintage wanted to keep their rivalry game the last game,” Krist explained. “That is good for us. It will be a fun way to close out the regular season.”

Casa Grande’s Gauchos won’t see a new team until they start VVAL play against Justin-Siena in Napa on Sept. 14.

Their entire pre-league schedule is against familiar foes, starting with three teams from the NBL — Rancho Cotate on Aug. 10, Windsor on Aug. 17 and Montgomery on Aug. 24.

The Gauchos follow those games with a visit to San Marin from the Marin County Athletic League on Aug. 31, a team they traditionally play.

Because Casa Grande opens Aug. 10, the Gauchos will play their entire pre-league season in August.

“I like it,” Casa Grande coach Denis Brunk said of the schedule. “Our pre-league schedule sets us up really well for league, and then we are going to play teams we haven’t played before.”

Casa’s opening game at Rancho Cotate may be one of the toughest the Gauchos play all year as they face a Cougar team that was 10-2 last season and reached the North Coast Section semifinals.

Windsor and Montgomery are expected to be much improved and San Marin beat the Gauchos last season.

“Playing good teams in pre-league prepares you to play good teams in league,” Brunk said.

Brunk noted that many of the Gaucho players have been working hard on conditioning through the summer and should be ready to play in the Aug. 10 game. The biggest problem, he said, was administrative.

Most Popular Stories
A longtime secret, the oldest, widest redwood in Sonoma County will soon be available for all to see
Remembering Petaluma’s old silk mill
US Supreme Court denies Sonoma County’s petition on Andy Lopez shooting case
Tomales grads earn $430,000 in scholarships and grants
Man arrested at Petaluma park, allegedly sought sex from teen

“I’ve been pushing hard to get the players to get their physicals and paper work done,” he explained.

The coach said ending the regular season with the Egg Bowl is a mixed blessing. He noted that while it is a nice way to wrap up the season, it does come after nine tough games.

“You don’t know how good a shape you’re going to be in,” he pointed out. “Our focus is to keep the players mentally and physically ready.”

While Petaluma and Casa Grande have some changes in their schedules, St. Vincent, under former Casa Grande coach Trent Herzog, faces a total re-make.

The Mustangs dropped out of the North Central League I after two seasons, and this year will play a totally independent schedule. The plan is to play two years as an independent and then join the North Bay League II.

St. Vincent opens with McKinleyville on the Mustang field on Aug. 18, in what could be a deceiving game. Officially, the Panthers were 0-9 last season, but forfeited their last six games because of disciplinary problems. Traditionally, they are a strong small-school team.

Also on the St. Vincent scheduled are San Rafael, a Marin County Athletic League team the Mustangs beat two years ago; Elsie Allen, a now North Bay League team the Mustangs lost to last year; and California School for the Deaf, a familiar foe the Mustangs have faced often in the past.

However, there are also some real unknowns like Harbor High School from Santa Cruz, Williams High School and Madison Park Academy from Oakland.

St. Vincent concludes the regular season with a game against Harker, a powerhouse small-school team from San Jose that went 11-1 last season.

Herzog is hoping it isn’t the last St. Vincent game of the season, counting on a new excitement and increased numbers to help the Mustangs make a run for a North Coast Section playoff spot.

St. Vincent was 1-8 last season, but that team had just 19 players. Herzog said this summer, workouts have been attended by around 25 players and could include as many as 45 if all were in attendance at the same time.

“We’re trying to change the culture,” Herzog said. “We’ll have all new uniforms and new helmets and we’ve brought in some great coaches. I think we will be pretty good.”

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Petaluma

Aug. 17: at Montgomery

Aug. 24: at Santa Rosa

Aug. 31: Home vs. Terra Linda

Sept. 7: Home vs. El Molino

Sept. 14: at American Canyon

Sept. 21: at Justin-Siena

Sept. 28: Home vs. Vintage

Oct. 12: at Sonoma Valley

Oct. 19: Home vs. Napa

Oct. 27: Home vs. Casa Grande

Casa Grande

Aug. 10: at Rancho Cotate

Aug. 17: at Windsor

Aug. 24: Home vs. Montgomery

Aug. 31: at San Marin

Sept. 7: Home vs. Maria Carrillo

Sept. 14: Home vs. Justin-Siena

Sept. 21: at Vintage

Oct. 5: Home vs. Sonoma Valley

Oct. 12: at Napa

Oct. 19: Home vs. American Canyon

Oct. 27: at Petaluma

St. Vincent

Aug 18: Home vs. McKinleyville

Aug. 24: at San Rafael

Sept. 1: Home vs. Elsie Allen

Sept. 7: at Harbor

Sept. 15: at Burton

Sept. 22: Home vs. Williams

Sept. 29: Home vs. Oakland Military Institute

Oct. 4: at California School for the Deaf

Oct. 13: at Madison Park Academy

Oct. 20: Home vs. Harker

Most Popular Stories
A longtime secret, the oldest, widest redwood in Sonoma County will soon be available for all to see
Tomales grads earn $430,000 in scholarships and grants
A lot of familiar teams on ‘new’ football schedules
Remembering Petaluma’s old silk mill
SRJC’s Culinary Café and Bakery now open
US Supreme Court denies Sonoma County’s petition on Andy Lopez shooting case
Man arrested at Petaluma park, allegedly sought sex from teen
Foster children need advocates