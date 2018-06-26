A lot of familiar teams on ‘new’ football schedules

It may be a whole new world for area high school football teams this fall, but much of their season looks very familiar.

Petaluma and Casa Grande join the Vine Valley Athletic League, with Petaluma leaving behind the Sonoma County League and Casa Grande dropping out of the North Bay League to join the new alignment.

That doesn’t mean that either local team is totally cutting ties with former opponents.

Petaluma will play two former SCL foes, meeting El Molino at Steve Ellison Field on Sept. 7 and facing Sonoma Valley, now also a member of the VVAL, on Oct. 12 at Arnold Field in Sonoma.

The Trojans also will play Santa Rosa on Aug. 24 in Santa Rosa, continuing one of the longest-running high school football rivalries in the Redwood Empire.

The Trojans open on Aug. 17 at Montgomery and finish up with the Egg Bowl against Casa Grande on Oct. 27 at Steve Ellison Field.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist said the Trojan players are looking forward to the new league, which includes, in addition to Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley, American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Vintage and Napa.

“At first I wasn’t real happy about the new league, because of the travel and things like that,” Krist said. “After talking to the players and some of the coaches, they are excited about the challenge. The players are working hard trying to get ready for the challenge.”

Krist tried to line up a game with long-time rival Analy, but when that didn’t work out, he set up a contest with El Molino on Sept. 7 at Petaluma.

The Egg Bowl — Petaluma vs. Casa Grande — will be the last regular-season game of the year.

“Napa and Vintage wanted to keep their rivalry game the last game,” Krist explained. “That is good for us. It will be a fun way to close out the regular season.”

Casa Grande’s Gauchos won’t see a new team until they start VVAL play against Justin-Siena in Napa on Sept. 14.

Their entire pre-league schedule is against familiar foes, starting with three teams from the NBL — Rancho Cotate on Aug. 10, Windsor on Aug. 17 and Montgomery on Aug. 24.

The Gauchos follow those games with a visit to San Marin from the Marin County Athletic League on Aug. 31, a team they traditionally play.

Because Casa Grande opens Aug. 10, the Gauchos will play their entire pre-league season in August.

“I like it,” Casa Grande coach Denis Brunk said of the schedule. “Our pre-league schedule sets us up really well for league, and then we are going to play teams we haven’t played before.”

Casa’s opening game at Rancho Cotate may be one of the toughest the Gauchos play all year as they face a Cougar team that was 10-2 last season and reached the North Coast Section semifinals.

Windsor and Montgomery are expected to be much improved and San Marin beat the Gauchos last season.

“Playing good teams in pre-league prepares you to play good teams in league,” Brunk said.

Brunk noted that many of the Gaucho players have been working hard on conditioning through the summer and should be ready to play in the Aug. 10 game. The biggest problem, he said, was administrative.