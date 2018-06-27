Terry Schank Jr made a late pass to win the 25 lap PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event Sunday evening at Petaluma Speedway. It was a special race held during the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair. Schank is a three-time Petaluma Speedway and Hunt Wingless Spec Sprint Series champion.
Reigning Winged Sprint Car champion Geoff Ensign set the early pace in the Brain Grosenheider car as Schank was second ahead of last week’s Hunt Series winner, Bradley Terrell. The lead three ran closely at the front of the pack for most of the race. Schank finally made his winning pass on lap 20 and led the final five laps for a well earned victory. Ensign settled for second, followed by Matthew Haulot, Shayna Sylvia, Brent Steck, Scott Chapeta, Ryon Siverling, Eden McCormick, Jesse Love IV and Jason McIntosh.
It was Terrell turning the 3/8 mile clay oval with a time of 15.577 to set the fast time of the evening. Terrell, Ensign and Casey McClain each scored wins in their respective eight lap heat races, and Schank outran Ensign to win the six lap Trophy Dash.
Mitch Machado continues his match towards the Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock championship as he won the 20 lap Main Event. Machado was the class of the field in leading all the way ahead of two-time champion Steve Studebaker. Another two-time champion, Shawn McCoy, made a lap 14 pass on Paul Hanley to take the third place position as Hanley settled for fourth ahead of Tim O’Hara, Austin Ohlinger, Snazzy Duckworth and Sid Hess. It was a clean sweep for Machado as he set the fast time of 17.379, won the six lap Trophy Dash and his eight lap heat race. Studebaker was the other heat winner.
The track will have another special event on July 1. The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour, presented by Abreu Vineyards, will be in town along with the California Hardtops. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com.