Top Speed, the college-age baseball team playing out of St. Vincent High School, continues to slug its way through the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League.

A six-game sweep of the South Bay Storm, concluded Monday with a 7-4 win, ran the Top Speed record to 21-0 for the season.

Top Speed began its most recent series sweep with a 20-1 win last Friday.

Daniel Tolano, a right-hander from Tennessee Wesleyan, allowed just one hit and struck out nine in six strong innings of the seven-inning game.

Garrett Dodd, Robert Zurawski, Jack Dennis and Brian Ray Jr. all homered for Top Speed in a game played on the St. Vincent diamond.

The series moved to Milpitas High school for a two-game set on Saturday, with Top Speed winning, 16-2 and 7-2.

In the first game, third baseman Steven Nice from Marshall University led a 17-hit Top Speed batting attack with a 4-for-4 game that included two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Michael Benz from College of Marin and Nicholas Cole of Briar Cliff University each pitched a perfect inning of relief to back starting pitcher Justin Demary of Minot State in the seven-inning game.

In the second game,Jaymin Graveman, a right-hander from Mendocino Junior College who once had a stint with the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion team, held the Storm to just two hits over five inning.

Dennis, a junior from Tiffin University, went 4-for-5 to lead the team at the plate.

Back at St. Vincent on Sunday, Top Speed won two more, taking the first seven-inning game, 10-6, and the second, 9-1.

Phillips hit two home runs in the first game, his sixth and seventh of the season, and Dodd also went deep for the fifth time this summer.

Felipe Gonzalez from Napa Junior College pitched a masterful one-hitter for six innings in the second game, walking just one and striking out eight.

Colin Lacey from Upper Iowa worked a perfect seventh with two strikeouts. Weiss hit his fifth homer of the season.

Back at Milpitas High School on Monday, Top Speed had to battle to keep its winning streak intact, working 11 innings for a 7-4 win.

The Storm look a 4-1 lead after two innings, before Top Speed tied the game with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

After that there was nothing but zeros until Top Speed finally rallied in the top of the 11th.

Jordan Johnson from Arkansas Monticello was 4-for-5 for Top Speed, while Dennis had three more hits.