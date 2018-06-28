District 35 All-Star play begins for Little Leaguers tonight, with the Petaluma Valley Major League team for 10-12-year-olds getting a jump on their rivals from the Petaluma National and Petaluma American leagues with a game at Murphy Field.
The Valley opens at 5:30 against Fort Bragg in one of two games being played tonight. In the other, Santa Rosa American will host Sebastopol.
Play begins in earnest Friday, with Petaluma National playing Westside in Rincon Valley and a full slate of other Major League first-round games, including contests at both Murphy Field and Lucchesi Park.
The Petaluma American League team doesn’t debut until Saturday at 11 a.m. when it plays on its own field at Lucchesi Park against the winner of a Friday game between Ukiah and Mark West.
There will be a lot of local action at Carter Field in the 9-11-year-old age bracket with Petaluma American and Petaluma Valley going head-to-head in the opening round Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The winner of that game will play the Petaluma National Saturday at 2 p.m. on the same diamond.
In the tournament for 8-10-year-olds, both Petaluma American and Petaluma National open Friday evening with the Americans facing Westside on the Petaluma American League diamond and the Nationals taking on Sebastopol on Rincon Valley diamond 2.
After winning its first two games, a combined Petaluma National/Petaluma American 50/70 All-Star team was beaten twice by Mark West in the finals of a tournament played at he Mark West Youth Club facility in Santa Rosa.
The Petaluma team defeated Rincon Valley, 9-8, and Mark West, 6-4, to advance to the championship game, needing just one win to move on to section play.
However, Mark West defeated the Petalumans, 6-2, and won the tournament-deciding game, 13-6.
A combined Petaluma National/Petaluma American team lost two straight games and was eliminated from the Junior League Tournament in Sebastopol.
The Petaluma team lost to Fort Bragg, 11-4, and then was eliminated by Rincon Valley, 13-3.