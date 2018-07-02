s
JJ SAYS: Top Speed top flight baseball

July 2, 2018, 2:19PM
Top Speed is top flight baseball. That is my conclusion after watching the college players currently inhabiting the St. Vincent High School diamond last week.

I had seen parts of a couple of other games, but last week was the first time I really paid attention for a full nine-inning game. That’s a slight exaggeration. I left in the eighth inning after Top Speed had broken up a tight game against the South Bay Puff Caps with six runs in the seventh inning.

Until then, it was a fun and very well-played game.

The Top Speed team is a collection of college players from all over the country put together by St. Vincent High School baseball coach Stan Switala. We’re not talking about the major collegiate baseball machines you see in the College World Series, but we are talking about colleges where they take their baseball seriously.

The first thing to note about the Top Speed players is that they are much more physically mature than area high school players. Most are around 19 or 20 years old and have developed into young men physically. Dedicated baseball players, they are bigger, stronger and faster than the vast majority of area high school players.

That last sentence is saying quite a lot since Petaluma has the proven best high school teams in the Redwood Empire, but the Top Speed players are a step up and it shows. Top Speed is also the best team in its Golden State College Baseball League. It’s 7-2 win over South Bay was its 21st without a loss.

Since it was a non-league game, and Top Speed was facing five games in three days against its main league opponent, the San Francisco Sea Gulls, Switala used six pitchers in the game against the Puff Caps.

And, the majority of the pitchers throw hard — very hard. I am no judge, but I’ve been told that most are in the high 80s to low 90s on the gun and some top out at even faster.

Of course, the hitters are equally accomplished. In the game I saw, Ben Rhodes, an outfielder from Harvest, Alabama, who is a senior at college called Alabama Huntsville, slammed a double to the base of the center field fence and then went over the fence with a very long drive that seemed to fly off his bat.

An infielder named Steven Nice from Plesanton who plays at Marshall University clinched the game for Top Speed with another impressive fly that cleared the center field fence with plenty to spare.

Hitting highlight for me came two outs after Rhodes’ home run had given Top Speed a 2-1 lead when Andres Rios and Zach Guardino streaked around the bases with back-to-back triples that sparked five more runs in the inning.

Rios, a San Diego resident who some how ended up at Arkansas at Monticello University, had a particularly impressive game. He not only slugged the triple, but as the second baseman, teamed with shortstop Garrett Dodd another of those Arkansas at Monticello guys, for three double plays, including one where he snared a line drive and lobbed to the shortstop to kill what, at the time, was the potential tying run at second base.

One word of caution, the players are college kids and the language can be rated X. I think back to when I was around their age, or maybe a bit older, and in the Army. Every sentence began with a four-letter word.

The Top speed bullpen on the third-base side of the diamond can be witty. Woe to an opposing player who happens to make an error. But the language is generally spiced with enough salt to flavor a huge helping of French fries with enough left over for the popcorn.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)

