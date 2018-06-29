The Petaluma Valley Major League team opened District 35 Little League All-Star play with an Independence-Day worth bang Thursday evening, exploding for a 19-0 victory over Fort Bragg in a game that lasted only three innings.

Also Thursday evening, Santa Rosa American drilled Sebastopol, 21-1.

Petaluma Valley advances to a Saturday game at 11 a.m. at Murphy Field against the winner of tonight’s contest between Willits and Coast Youth.

Tonight, Petaluma National plays Westside in Rincon Valley.

The Petaluma American League team doesn’t debut until Saturday at 11 a.m. when it plays on its own field at Lucchesi Park against the winner of tonight’s game between Ukiah and Mark West.

Should both Petaluma American and Petaluma Valley win their Saturday games, they would face off Sunday at 11 a.m. at Lucchesi Park.

There will be a lot of local action at Carter Field in the 9-11-year-old age bracket with Petaluma American and Petaluma Valley go head-to-head in the opening round of the 9-11 age tournament at Carter Field Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of that game will play the Petaluma National Saturday at 2 p.m. on the same diamond.

In the tournament for 8-10-year-olds, both Petaluma American and Petaluma National open this evening with the Americans facing Westside on the Petaluma American League diamond and the Nationals taking on Sebastopol on Rincon Valley diamond 2. Both games start at 5:30 p.m.

In Thursday’s Major League game at Carter Field, Petaluma Valley broke the game open early, scoring seven runs in the second inning — and they were just getting started.

The Petalumans came back with 11 more in a long third inning to end their first All-Star appearance early.

In the second inning rally that decided the game, Petaluma Valley hit six long flies in succession. Some appeared to be catchable, but none were corralled by Fort Bragg outfielders and all went for doubles.

The long flies were hit in succession by Zach Baird, Cade Rea, A.J. Ferrando, Easi Bermudez, Seamus Dirrane and Nico Antonini. Lucas Miles broke the string with a single.

Kayden Murphy pitched the first two innings for Valley. His perfection was broken only by a legitimate single in the second inning.

Dirrane hurled a perfect third to finish off the win.