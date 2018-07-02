Petaluma High School freshman William Prokop claimed a national championship at USA weightlifting Youth National Championships in Grand Rapids,Mich.

The yearly competition is an elite event for top young athletes competing in Olympic-style weightlifting.

More than 500 athletes under the age of 18 qualified and competed in the event. Only a small fraction of young weight lifters make the qualifying totals for the prestigious event.

USA weightlifting uses the national event to help establish an elite athlete pool for international weightlifting events and future Olympic competitions.

Weightlifting, also known as Olympic Weightlifting, is one of the original Olympic Sports. It uses specific movements to lift weight on a barbell over the lifter’s head. Olympic style weightlifters are known for their fast, explosive power. Many other sports such as track and field, football, volleyball and basketball use this style weightlifting as a conditioning tool to increase speed and jumping ability.

Each athlete lifts six individual lifts; three snatch lifts and three clean and jerk lifts using the same format used in the Olympics.

Prokop lifted 91 kilograms (201 pounds) in the snatch and 120 kilograms (264 pounds) in the clean and jerk for a total of 211 kilograms (465 pounds), placing him first in the men’s 14-15-year-old 85 kg(187 lbs) weight class.

Prokop, who also plays on Petaluma High School’s varsity soccer team, has now been on the podium at the championships four out of the last five years, placing in first in 2014 and 2016, third in 2015. He will now compete for Team USA in coming international competitions in the lead up to the Olympics.

Prokop’s older brother, Nathan Prokop, was a 2017 National Champion, and placed fourth in lifting for Team USA at the 2017 Pan American games in Cali, Colombia. Nathan will pursue his international and colligate weightlifting career at Menlo College in Atherton after signing a 4-year athletic scholarship.

The brothers train with Team USA senior international coach Freddie Myles at Myles Ahead weightlifting.