The Petaluma Tennis Association is offering a free tennis camp for kids during the week of July 30 through Aug. 3.

The camp will be foll0owed by a team challenge and pizza party for all players on Aug. 4.

The opportunity will give youngsters a chance to learn to play tennis with a full week of fun from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. each evening.

Loaner equipment will be provided. All youngsters need to bring is closed-toed shoes and a smile.

Pre-registration is a must at ustanorcal.com/register.