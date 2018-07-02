The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.
The Petaluma Tennis Association is offering a free tennis camp for kids during the week of July 30 through Aug. 3.
The camp will be foll0owed by a team challenge and pizza party for all players on Aug. 4.
The opportunity will give youngsters a chance to learn to play tennis with a full week of fun from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. each evening.
Loaner equipment will be provided. All youngsters need to bring is closed-toed shoes and a smile.
Pre-registration is a must at ustanorcal.com/register.