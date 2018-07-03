The Top Speed collegiate baseball team, playing with St. Vincent High School as its home base, had its season-long winning streak stopped at 25, but still managed to win four of six games in a series against its closest rival in the Golden State Collegiate Baseball League last week. After defeating the South Bay Puff Caps, 7-2, in a non-league match between two undefeated teams, Top Speed established dominance over the league-rival San Francisco Seagulls.

Top Speed won the opening game of the series, 9-3, at St. Vincent on Friday.

Power was the name of the game in that contest, with Ben Rhodes, Drew Downing from Sonoma State, Boston Romero and Steven Nice all slugging home runs.

The Top Speed winning streak came to an end in the first game of a doubleheader played in San Francisco Saturday when the Seaguls scored two runs in the last of the ninth inning for a 5-4 victory.

Brady Weiss homered for Top Speed.

Top Speed turned the tables on the Seagulls in the seven-inning second game, scoring twice in the sixth inning for a 3-2 victory.

A trio of Top Speed pitchers held the San Franciscans to five hits. Daniel Tolano pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and giving up both Seagull runs, only one of them earned.

Zac Guardino had two hits, including a home run for Top Seed.

Top Speed bats were working hard as the series continued at St. Vincent on Sunday.

In the nine-inning first game, Guardino drove home four runs and hit another home run as Top Speed won, 11-6. Dakota Phillips hit two out, driving in six runs.

A five-run fourth inning powered the Petaluma team to a 10-5 win in the seven-inning second contest.

Phillips hit his 10th home run of the season in that game.

Back in San Francisco on Monday, Top Speed lost for the second time to the Seagulls and on the season, 11-4, in a nine-inning contest.

The San Francisco team raked four Top Speed pitchers for 19 hits in dominating the Petaluma-based team.

Top Speed used 15 players in that game, with Weiss and Brian Ray, Jr. each collecting two hits.