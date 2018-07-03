Don Martin II

Kyle Hirst took his spot atop the podium after winning the Sprint Car Main Event, followed by second place Tim Kaeding and third place Tanner Thorson. Photo by Action Captured Images

Kyle Hirst #83 salutes the crowd after his Sprint Car Challenge Tour Main Event win. Photo by Action Captured Images

Hirst Wins SCCT Sprint Car Race At Petaluma Speedway

Kyle Hirst scored the victory in the 35-lap Sprint Car Challenge Tour Main Event Sunday night at Petaluma Speedway.

Hirst is the reigning series champion, and entered the night just three points behind Tim Kaeding in a close championship battle. The win paid $2,500 as Hirst became the seventh different winner in the seven races held so far.

Hirst set the pace from the start ahead of Kaeding. Kaeding was challenging Hirst early on, and briefly took the lead during the first 10 laps.

The race had two red flags during the final 15 laps. The first stoppage occurred on lap 24 when track regular David Lindt II flipped. Willie Croft flipped on lap 34, setting up a one-lap shootout to the finish.

However, Hirst maintained his lead for the final lap, and scored the victory ahead of Kaeding, Tanner Thorson, Sean Becker, Justin Sanders, Tony Gualda, Shane Golobic, Matt Dumesny, Steven Tiner and Tanner Carrick.

There were 33 competitors for the race, and Cody Lamar, Bradley Terrell, Sanders and Dumesny picked up 10-lap heat race victories. Croft outran Hirst to win the six-lap Trophy Dash. Kalib Henry sprinted to the victory in the 15-lap B Main, followed by Zack Linskey, Carrick and Chase Johnson.

Thirteen old-time race cars from the California Hardtop Association ran a support show with the Sprint Cars. Jason Armstrong took the lead a few laps into the race and held off Ron Ruiz for the 15-lap Main Event victory. Terry DeCarlo, Dave Mackay and Dave Reed completed the Top 5 at the checkered flag.

The next race will be July 14 when the King of the West/NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Series returns along with the Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stocks, General Hydroponic Dwarf Cars and Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks.