MAJOR LEAGUE: Valley rallies to knock off Americans

GEORGE HAIRE

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | July 3, 2018, 4:59PM

| Updated 3 hours ago.
Petaluma Valley Little League rallied for a couple of three-run frames late in the game to overhaul Petaluma American, 6-4, in a wrenching quarterfinal game in the Little League District 35 Major League All-Star Tournament on Sunday. The Americans led from the second inning on an unearned run, but could never pull away in a game that was close all the way.

The visitors shocked a big crowd at Lucchesi Park by coming from behind for the second time in the top of the sixth against struggling American relievers.

Four hits in the inning, including RBI blows by Esai Bermudez and Clint Rea, turned things around with two outs, and the Americans went down without threatening in the bottom of the inning. Bermudez got stronger as the game progressed, and got credit for the victory. He came into the game in relief of starter Kaden Murphy who threw very well in the first three innings. The only dent in the performance by Murphy was a two-run bomb to right center off the bat of Kalen Clemmens that gave the Americans a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

The Americans were extremely patient at the plate, and the pitch count caught up with Murphy which forced a pitching change. Bermudez gave up a single go-ahead run to the Americans on a base hit by Austin Steeves.

The game was played at a high defensive level by both teams, but a slow cover at first base on a ground ball cost starter Clemmens the tying run in the top of the fifth inning. Clemmens left the game with the score 4-3 and seven strikeouts, but the outcome of the contest was still in doubt.

Murphy had two hits for the Valley team that outhit the Americans, 9-3. Valley advances in the winner’s bracket while the Americans will be tested in the pitching department by attempting to come all the way back in the elimination bracket.

Petaluma Valley advances to the semifinal round on Tuesday when it takes on Santa Rosa American at Rincon Valley. Santa Rosa got past the Petaluma Nationals, 10-5 at Rincon on Sunday. The Nationals had two out-of-town victories in the tournament prior to the loss against Santa Rosa.

American win

The Americans forged their way into the quarterfinal game by blasting Mark West of Santa Rosa, 13-4, on a warm Saturday morning at Lucchesi Park.

Mark West came into the game after using its best pitchers in an 8-7 win over a stubborn Ukiah club on Friday. “Ukiah played back at them,” explained Petaluma coach Blaine Clemmens. “It forced Mark West to go deep into their pitching rotation.”

The Americans took advantage of a bye in the first round to move in against the dangerous Santa Rosa club that yielded nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Fourteen hitters came to the plate for the Americans who found holes in the Mark West defense with six well-placed hits and some aggressive base running. Shortstop Jordan Giacomini laced two hits in the same frame and knocked in a pair of runs with a single in his second at bat.

J.T. Summers clouted a two-run opposite field home run in the same inning while Clemmens and Jack Hu knocked in runs with timely hits.

Mark West could never recover against Petaluma starter Wyatt Abramson who went three strong innings while striking out six of the free swinging Santa Rosa batters. None of the visitors were cheated on their swings as they ripped away at nearly every Abramson offering. Seth England had two RBIs for Mark West, but the closest it got was 9-4.

The Americans finally took all doubt from the narrowing gap when they scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Steeves came off the bench to blast a three-run homer to the delight of the Petaluma following.

Jacoby Ya Ya was the only Mark West pitcher to consistently blow past Petaluma American batters. He threw 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

Ya Ya also had a frightening moment when one of his heaters completely cleared the glove of a backup Mark West catcher and struck volunteer umpire Butch Giampaoli directly in the face mask knocking him to the ground.

After 10 minutes, the veteran CIF umpire was cleared by an emergency crew of firemen and the contest resumed.

Clemmens got the call in the top of the sixth, and retired the side in order with two strikeouts.

Giacomini had three hits for the Americans.

After his strong three frames, Abramson moved to third base, and made the individual play of the game in the sixth when he grabbed a ground ball deep behind the bag and threw out the runner at first base.

Mark West turned in a fine team effort on a first-and-third situation when the catcher threw to a cut-off infielder who tossed back to the plate to nail a Petaluma runner by a wide margin.

