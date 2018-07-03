After slugging their way to three impressive victories in the friendly confines of Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High School campus, the Petaluma American League 9-11-year-old All Stars now try to wrap up the District 35 Tournament championship on the road.

The Americans were to play in Ukiah Tuesday night against Mark West where a victory would put them into the tournament championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m., also in Ukiah.

The Americans disposed of local rivals Petaluma Valley, 10-4, and Petaluma National, 12-2, in a well-played contest in their first two games.

Sunday, the Americans added outstanding pitching to their continued heavy hitting to beat Sebastopol 12-1, in a four-inning game that sent the Petalumans to the semifinals.

Ryan Rice hurled no-hit baseball for three innings and finished with an efficient three-hitter to subdue a heavy-hitting Sebastopol team. Rice hit a batter in the second inning and boarded a runner on a walk in the third, but that was it until the fourth when a single and a triple plated a run.

By then, the Americans had already scored their 12 runs and were checking the Ukiah weather report.

With his team already in front, 5-0, Max Drumm started the Americans to a game-clinching seven-run fourth inning with a lead-off hustling triple.

Five hits and a costly dropped fly followed and the game was headed to an early ending.

Brady Laubscher had a big game for the Americans doing what lead-off hitters are supposed to do — getting on base three times in three trips to the plate, with two walks and a single. He scored in each plate appearance.

Luke Bell had a pair of singles. Drew Bugbee singled, doubled and scored twice.

Rice didn’t need a lot of defensive support, but shortstop Danny Mercado did make three excellent plays, two on ground balls in the opening inning and later by snaring a line drive in the second.