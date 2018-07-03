The Petaluma National League remained breathing in the Little League District 35 All-Star Tournament for 8-10 years olds at the expense of the Petaluma American League Monday night.

Playing on the Santa Rosa American League field, the Nationals broke open a well-played game with five runs in the fourth inning to defeat the Americans, 12-2. The contest was waved to a halt with the Nationals still batting in the fifth inning when they went ahead by 10 runs on an infield single by Joseph Barrera.

Each team went into the game with one-loss in the double-elimination tournament.

The Petaluma American All-Star adventure is now over, while the Nationals still have a long way to go to reach the championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Petaluma American diamond. The Petalumans have to win three more games just to reach the title game, and then will have to beat the team on the winners side of the bracket twice to advance to Section play.

For the first three innings, the game was a pitching and defensive battle, with the Americans’ Ishaan Srivastav and the Nationals’ August Cuneo matching strong mound efforts.

Each side squeaked out a run in the first inning. The Nationals might have had more had not American League left fielder Cosmo Offenbach not made a superb diving catch and turned into a double play.

Offenbach then put the Americans ahead, 2-1, in the second, scoring, after walking, on a single by Logan Gard.

The Nationals cut that rally short on a neat short-to-first-to-third double play.

The Nationals tied the game at 2-2 in the last of the third, but got only one run out of three singles and a walk as result of more strong defense from the Americans.

After Cuneo had struck out the American side in the top of the fourth, the Nationals took charge with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Big blow was a bases-loaded three-run triple down the third-base line by Rowan Ball. Cuneo and Barrera tacked on run-scoring singles as the score mounted.

After Cuneo recorded another three-up, three-down top of the fifth, the Nationals picked up right where they had left off in the bottom of the inning, with Jason Biernier, Ball, Cuneo, Owen Williams and finally Barrera all recording hits in the five-run uprising that ended the contest.