LITTLE LEAGUE UPDATE: American 11s have best shot at district championship

As the District 35 Little League tournaments speed toward a rapid conclusion this weekend, Petaluma’s chances of taking titles and advancing teams to section play range from bright to dim.

The team with the best championship chance is the Petaluma American Little League 9-11-year-old squad that has already clinched a spot in the championship game of its tournament being played in Ukiah.

Although the Petaluma Major League has no team undefeated, both the Petaluma American and Petaluma Valley teams have legitimate hopes of reaching the championship game of their tournament being played at Rincon Valley as they scramble back up through the elimination bracket.

The Petaluma National League is still alive in the 8-10-year-old bracket, but have a tough mountain to climb to reach the tournament championship game.

MAJORS

In the Major League Tournament, now located entirely at the Rincon Valley Little League complex, Petaluma Valley is just one win away from a championship battle with Santa Rosa American.

That one game could be against Petaluma American, but first the Americans have to get by Ukiah tonight at 5:30 p.m. If the Americans win, the Valley is waiting for a Friday showdown. The winner of that game challenges Santa Rosa American at 11 o’clock Saturday morning. If Santa Rosa loses, it will get another chance Sunday morning since it will be its first loss in the double-elimination tournament.

The three challengers for Santa Rosa’s Americans have taken turns knocking one another off. Petaluma Valley defeated Petaluma American, 6-4, before losing to Ukiah, 7-6. Petaluma Amercan then beat Westside, 13-3, to earn its game with Ukiah tonight and a chance for a re-match with Petaluma Valley on Friday.

Of the contenders, Ukiah has had the toughest road. After losing its first game to Mark West, 8-7, Ukiah has won three straight games, including a 9-3 victory over Petaluma National that knocked the Nationals out of the tournament.

The district champion advances to the Section 1 Tournament hosted by and played at the home of Vacaville Central Little League in Centennial Park, located at 270 Browns Valley Parkway in Vacaville.

ELEVENS

The Petaluma American 9-11-year-old team is standing tall in its tournament being played in Ukiah. After beating both the Petaluma Valley and Petaluma National during a streak of four straight victories, the Americans, need just one more win to take the tournament title, and will have to be beaten twice to miss advancement.

One of the teams hoping to be paired against the Americans are the Petaluma Nationals, still alive after losing to the Americans, 12-2, in the first round. Since that defeat, the Nationals have beaten Westside, and Rincon Valley to set up a game tonight against Ukiah. The winner of that contest will face Mark West for advancement to the championship game against Petaluma American.

The District 35 champion moves on to the Section 1 Tournament hosted by the American Canyon Little League.

TENS

The Petaluma 8-10-year-old All Stars need two wins to reach the District 35 championship game where they would have to defeat Rincon Valley twice to win the title and advance to section play.

To reach that goal, the Nationals have to beat Ukiah tonight and Healdsburg on Friday.

After losing to Rincon Valley, the Nationals eliminated rival Petaluma American and got by Fort Bragg to keep hopeful going into tonight’s game against Ukiah.