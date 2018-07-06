What a difference a day makes. Thursday things didn’t look too bright for Petaluma teams in the District 35 Little League All-Star tournaments. Every team save the Petaluma Americans in the 9-11-year-old division was playing in the elimination bracket.

Friday, all teams except the Americans still have a loss, but there is a good chance Petaluma could have a team in the championship game in all three age brackets. Of course, two of the teams would go into the championship battles needing to win twice, but they would be in a position to win.

Heading into the district championship weekend, here is how things shake out:

MAJORS

Petaluma is assured of a team in the championship game at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa. The only question to be resolved is whether it will be the Petaluma Valley or the Petaluma American. That will be answered when the two play tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Petaluma American set up a showdown between the south county teams Thursday with a 19-0 pounding of Ukiah.

The Americans and Valley met earlier in the tournament with the Valley rallying late for a 6-4 victory.

Tonight’s winner will face unbeaten Santa Rosa American needing two wins to move on to the Section 1 Tournament. The first game will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. with the second, if necessary, at 11 a.m. Sunday.

ELEVENS

The unbeaten Petaluma American League team is well rested and ready to play in the 9-11-year-old tournament wrapping up in Ukiah this weekend after securing a spot in the championship game on Tuesday with a 13-4 victory over Mark West.

The surprise is that the Americans could be facing another Petaluma team in a quest for advancement to the Section 1 Tournament on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The gritty Nationals lost their second game of the tournament to Petaluma American, 12-2, but have fought back, winning three games in three nights and will Friday face Mark West for the right to go against the Americans. To take the championship the Nationals will not only have to beat Mark West, but stop the Americans twice, meaning they would have to record six wins in six days.

TENS

There is still a chance the host league could have a team in the Section 1 Tournament that will be played at Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High School campus next week.

The Petaluma National League team lost its second game of the tournament to Rincon Valley, 6-3, but since has won four straight games. If No. 5 in the streak comes Friday night against Healdsburg the Nationals will face unbeaten Santa Rosa American Saturday at 11 a.m., needing two wins to get back to its home diamond at Carter Field for the section tournament.

The District Tournament is being played at the Petaluma American Little League field at Monroe School in Santa Rosa.