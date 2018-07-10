After a week of intense, pressure-packed baseball, the season is over for all but two of Petaluma’s Little League All-Star baseball teams. Both are from the Petaluma American Little League.

Both the Americans’ 9-11-year-old and Major League (10-12-year-old) teams earned the right to continue playing in the Section 1 Tournament by winning District 35 titles last weekend.

Both Petaluma teams get a jump on the opposition by drawing a first-round bye and not playing until Sunday in the five-team, double-elimination tournaments.

The Americans’ Major League team will face the winner of a Friday game between District 3 champion Mill Valley and District 4 champion Antioch at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Also in the tournament are District 64 champion Vacaville and District 53 champion Fairfield. The tournament is being played at Centennial Park, 270 Brown Parkway in Vacaville. The championship game will be Wednesday at 7 p.m., with a second game, if necessary, at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Petaluma Americans’ 10-12-year-old District 35 champion team is on its way to American Canyon. Like the Americans’ Major League team, the Elevens draw a first-round bye and will open at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Their opponent will be either District 3 champion Novato South or District 4 champion Lafayette. Those two play Saturday at 1 p.m., following a 10 a.m. game between District 53 champion Sonoma and the still to be determined District 64 champion.

The tournament is being played at the American Canyon Little League Park on Hess Drive just off Highway 29.

The championship game will be played Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., with a second game, if necessary, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The Petaluma American Little League has no entry in the 8-10-year-old Section 1 Tournament, but will host the affair at Lucchesi Park.

The Petaluma Nationals made a strong bid to reach the tournament but were stopped in the finals of the District 35 Tournament by Rincon Valley, 3-2.

The tournament starts Thursday with Ross Valley from District 3 playing District 35 champion Rincon Valley at 5:30 p.m., followed by Albany from District 4 going against Tri-Valley from District 53 at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play the Woodland National Little League on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The tournament championship game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Monday, with a second game, if necessary, on Tuesday.