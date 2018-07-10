McCoy is 11th
in the nation
Casa Grande High School’s Lillian McCoy is rated No. 11 in the nation in her wrestling weight class in rankings compiled by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, USA Wrestling and Flo Wrestling.
The rankings evaluate high school girls from all 50 states. McCoy was ranked in the 225-pound class.
Her ranking comes after a season where she was second in the North Coast Section and fifth in the CIF state tournament.
Fall Ball
signups
Registration for the Athletic Edge’s Fall Ball Instructional League ends July 31.
The league, which focuses on fundamentals is for ages 4 through 15. The stress is on baseball fundamentals, although there will game play as well.
Opening day will be Sept. 8 and will include a pancake breakfast hosted by the Trevor Smith foundation and a home run derby.
Registration can be made at stshq.bluesombrero.com/athleticedge
TENNIS CAMP
FOR KIDS
The Petaluma Tennis Association is offering a free tennis camp for kids during July 30-Aug. 3.
The camp will be foll0owed by a team challenge and pizza party for all players on Aug. 4.
The opportunity will give youngsters a chance to learn to play tennis with a full week of fun from 5-6 p.m. each evening.
Loaner equipment will be provided. All youngsters need to bring is closed-toed shoes and a smile. Pre-registration is a must at ustanorcal.com/register.
TRAVEL TEAM
TRYOUTS SET
Tryouts for Athletic Edge travel-ball teams are coming up this month, and prospective players are encouraged to reserve a spot by contacting Jeff Inglin at jeffinglin.ae@gmail.com or by phone at 763-5905.
Tryouts for 9-under through 13-under teams will be held July 23 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lucchesi Park turf field. Athletic Edge will host 23 tournaments in Petaluma this fall.