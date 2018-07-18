Leghorns hope to hit their way to state tourney

A summer packed with baseball and learning is rapidly heading for a pressure-packed climax for the Petaluma Leghorns Senior American Legion team.

The Leghorns begin an almost do-or-die run for a trip to the American Legion World Series Friday in the Area Tournament being played in Chico. There are eight teams in that affair, with the top two, or possibly three, advancing to the State Tournament to be played in Yountville, with the winner of that tournament advancing to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

The Leghorns go into the tournament with a 19-6 record.

Things have been a little different for the Leghorns this season, as the American Legion pared game length to high-school-sized seven innings down from the nine innings in past seasons.

“It is different,” said Leghorns’ coach Casey Gilroy, but he still isn’t sure whether it is different good, or different not so good.

On the good side, it saves on pitching, always a concern in the Leghorns’ concentrated season. On the other side of the plate, the Leghorns’ patient approach at the plate has always taken its toll on opposition pitching as games wore on.

“With nine innings we had two extra opportunities offensively to win games,” Gilroy pointed out. “We’ve won a lot of games in those last two innings. Now we don’t have that safety net to get us out of a jam.”

That doesn’t mean the Leghorns are going to change their approach at the plate. “We’re a team that likes to grind it out,” Gilroy said. “We want to make pitchers throw as many pitches as possible.

“We want our guys to be as effective with two strikes as they are when the count is 0-0. We want them to understand that they don’t have to chase with two strikes.”

The Leghorn players have bought into that philosophy and this year’s team has an array of strong hitters.

“We have an outstanding group of offensive players,” Gilroy said. “From one through nine we can hit the ball.”

Joe Lampe, who had an outstanding season for Casa Grande High School, and Porter Slate who had a similar outstanding year for Petaluma High, set the table at the top of the order.

They also form the heart of a strong defensive infield with Lampe at shortstop and Slate at second base. Slate has agreed to play for UC Davis, while Lampe, who still has a year of high school eligibility left, has made a verbal commitment to the same school.

Logan Douglas at third base and Nick Andrakin at first round out a strong infield.

Douglas, a former Trojan now at Santa Rosa Junior College, is playing his fourth season for the Leghorns. Not only is he an excellent glove man with a strong bat, but also a team leader. “He is a special young man,” is the way Gilroy explained Douglas.

Andrakin was the Sonoma County League Most Valuable Player after leading the Trojans to the league championship with his pitching and hitting. “He is a tremendous offensive player,” said Gilroy. “He has a good understanding of what hitting is all about.”

He also a versatile player. For the Leghorns, when he wasn’t pitching, he played the outfield in addition to first base. He was a catcher for his high school team during his junior season and played some third base for the Trojans this year.