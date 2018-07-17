The Petaluma Girls Softball Association is asking the community help in sending two of its Steal Breeze travel-ball teams to Camarillo to compete in the prestigious USA Softball Western National Tournament starting July 30.
The Steal Breeze 10-under team went 7-1 at the Nor Cal Championship Tournament in Sunnyvale to take third place and earn an invitation to the tournament. Overall, the Breeze 10-unders are 21-3-1 for the season.
The Steal Breeze 12-unders have also qualified for the tournament.
As part of the fundraising effort, the Steal Breeze teams will host a pasta-feed fundraiser on July 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Petaluma Elks Lodge, 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.
Cost for the spaghetti dinner with pesto sauce, salad and bread is $15 for adults and $10 for children, with youngsters under 5 eating free. Takeouts are welcome.
A no-host bar will be available, and there will also be a silent auction.
For people not able to make the dinner but wishing to help, a GoFundMe account has been set up at gofundme.com/steal-breeze-10u-western-nationals.