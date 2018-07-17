Race fans can take a step back in time during the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals, July 27-29, as Sonoma Raceway hosts an array of nostalgic fan experiences.

For the fourth consecutive year, a collection of nostalgia dragsters will light up the sky during a can’t-miss Cacklefest on July 27. Ten dragsters, including the Burkholder Brothers Fuel Altered Topolino and the Waterman-Hampshire Fuel Dragster, which both raced in the first NHRA event in Sonoma, will fire up their engines in front of the Main Grandstand just before Nitro qualifying under the lights.

These dragsters and many more will be on display throughout the weekend in the ninth annual Nostalgia Get-Together, which will feature more than 30 vintage racing machines and hot rods in the main paddock garage. Entry to the Get-Together is free with admission into the raceway.

The display will feature vintage front-engine nostalgia Funny Car floppers, Top Fuel dragsters, AA/Fuel dragsters, Gassers and more. Plus, race fans can talk with the owners of these historic machines and get autographs. Some of the highlighted cars include Rich and Jill Guasco’s Pure Hell Fuel Altered, Jim Krets’ Jokers Wild Fiat, Jesse Schrank’s “The World’s Fastest Desoto” dragster, Glen Way’s Ground Shaker, The Black Plague driven by Jason Rupert and many more.

In addition, three famous cars from the film “American Graffiti” will be on display in front of Wine Country Motorsports: the 1955 Chevy driven by Harrison Ford, the 1958 Chevy driven by Ron Howard and a 1932 Ford Coupe.

Car enthusiasts will also enjoy the eighth annual Blast on the Grass Car Show, located on the Piccinini Plaza lawn behind the staging lanes. Featuring fan-owned hot rods, muscle cars, rat rods and exotics, it’s a chance for fans to show off their rides.

The event marks the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ only stop in Northern California, and the only chance to witness 10,000-horsepower dragsters rocketing down the drag strip.