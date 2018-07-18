Shane Golobic scored the victory in the 30 lap King Of The West/NARC Fujitsu Sprint Car Series Main Event Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. It was his third win of the season aboard the Tarlton Motorsports entry. The win paid $3,000.

Golobic is currently second in series points. He charged out into the lead at the start, and the race had a red flag immediately when Marcus Dumesey and Colby Copeland ended up flipping on the back straightaway.

Golobic again grabbed the lead, followed by point leader Kyle Hirst. A low pass in Turn 3 of the ninth lap gained Bud Kaeding second, and he set his sights on leader Golobic.

Tanner Thorson made the inside pass in Turn 2 on lap 12 to steal third from Hirst. In the waning laps, Kaeding began to pressure Golobic, but Golobic made a good pass on the outside of a slower car as they raced to the white flag. Golobic went on to score the satisfying victory ahead of Kaeding, Thorson, Hirst, Chase Johnson, Copeland, Jason Statler, Willie Croft, Sean Watts and Richard Brace Jr.

Kaeding set the quick lap of 12.779, beating the 12.826 effort of Hirst. The 19-car field ran three 10-lap heat races, and Golobic, Watts and Copeland picked up the wins. Golobic grabbed the pole for the Main Event by holding off Hirst to win the six-lap Trophy Dash.

Mitch Machado continued his strong bid for The Lumberjacks Restaurant Super Stock championship by winning his FOURTH straight 25-lap Main Event and sixth of the season. Machado won by about six car lengths ahead of reigning champion Matt While. Manny Avilla was a distant third with Shawn McCoy the final lead lap finisher. Steve Studebaker, Tim O’Hara, Snazzy Duckworth, Sean Cook, Austin Ohlinger and Sid Hess rounded out the Top 10. Eight-lap heat race wins were recorded by Machado and Studebaker.

After a rough start, reigning General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car champion Dave Mosier seems to have hit his stride. Mosier won a good battle with Adam Teves and Chad Mathias to collect his third straight 25 Main Event victory. Scooter Gomes outran Zack Albers in another good battle for fourth as Mark Hanson, John Peters, Carol Mendenhall, Miranda Chappa and Brandon Gentry completed the Top 10 at the checkered flag. Teves, Hanson and Mosier each won their respective eight-lap heat races.

Jeremy Tjensvold became the fourth straight different winner in the Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock 20-lap Main Event. It was also his first start and he collected his win with Danny Manzoni close behind in second. Samone Chrisman was about a straightaway behind the leaders in third as Roberta Broze, Roy Dearing, Sean Hale, Trevor Rodriguez, Tom Brown, Dave Spindell and Sophie Shelley made up the remainder of the Top 10. Spindell and Brown each won six lap heat races.

Saturday night is another special Open Wheel themed show with the PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars, a shootout race between the BCRA and USAC Western States Midgets and the Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micros. The Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks will also be back for the four division program.