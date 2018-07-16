Petaluma American used most of its pitching corps Sunday to hold off Mill Valley, 6-3, to move on in the winner’s bracket of the Section 1 Little League All-Star Tournament being played in Vacaville.

Both opposing managers rotated in numerous hurlers with short pitch in an effort to save arms for important later games in the double-elimination tourney.

The result was numerous interruptions and many changes in the lineup that started the game. All hands were available for Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens who opened things with JT Summers, but had to bring in reliable left hander Austin Steeves to finally close out the game.

Petaluma advances to the late game on Monday evening when it tangles with Sonoma Little League in one of the key games in the tournament.

The Americans led 4-0 after the bottom of the fourth, but were pushed to hang on grimly when Mill Valley rallied with players on every bag and the potential tying run at first base.

Steeves was up to the task. Facing the key third batter in the Mill Valley lineup, Steeves got a swinging strikeout to end the contest.

Summers did enough work in 2 2/3 innings to merit the victory and Wyatt Abramson turned in a strong performance by striking out three of the four batters he faced.

Jack Hu was summoned in the final inning, but had to exit before recording the save. Steeves came into the game, and got the pressure-packed last out on a ball low in the zone.

Petaluma got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning on three singles capped by a run-producing hit by Summers.

The Americans padded their advantage in the third inning with three more runs capped by a two-run four master by Kalen Clemmens. Clemmens had a solid morning at the plate with three hits, and scored a pair of runs in a lineup that has changed in every tournament contest.

Jordan Giacomini added two hits, including a flair that dropped in ahead of the blast by Clemmens. A steal of third by Ethan Arellano prior to the hit by Giacomini kept the pressure on.

Kayden Dossa took the loss for Mill Valley, but didn’t throw deep into the third inning.

After giving up two runs in the fifth inning, the Americans came right back to get two of its own including a lead-off homer by Abramson.

