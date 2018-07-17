Sonoma Stompers right-handed pitcher Dominic Topoozian has been promoted to the American Association’s Lincoln Saltdogs. Topoozian advances to a higher level of independent baseball after making his eighth start of the season last week, and earning his fifth win in 2018.
“We’re extremely proud of Dominic, and we can’t wait to see him in action for the Saltdogs in the American Association,” Stompers general manager Brett Creamer said. “His development and progression since last season has been phenomenal. Lincoln is not only getting a robust pitcher, but they are getting a quality person as well.”
Topoozian pitched 27⅓ innings for Sonoma in 2017 with a 6.25 ERA, then threw 49 innings for the Stompers in 2018 with a 3.12 ERA and perfect 5-0 record.
“I’m going to miss my time here,” Topoozian said. “Our team, they fight every single day. We’ve got some great players on this squad, and I’m excited to see what they accomplish.”
The Fresno native walked just nine batters this season, compared to the 51 he struck out, the third-best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the Pacific Association through the league’s first 35 games.