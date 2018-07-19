Nicky Gonzalez-Dachev lobbed a clutch two-run single into center field to plate the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Petaluma American Little League claimed the Major Section 1 Tournament title with a tingling 2-1 win over shocked Mill Valley.

Petaluma trailed, 1-0, over five frames as its hitters were mesmerized by the slants of Mill Valley pitcher Ryan Burns who struck out 13 batters along the way. Burns had everything going his way with a solid fast ball and a snapping curve that had Petaluma batters flailing away though most of the contest.

In the bottom of the sixth, with his pitch count mounting. Burns gave up an infield single to American lead-off hitter Jordan Giacomini. It spelled the end of the line for Burns who had to exit because of the pitch-count rules after the play at first base.

With one out, Kalen Clemmens got his second hit of the game on a ground-ball single into right field off reliever Kaiden Dossa. Giacomini raced around to third base, and Petaluma was in business. A steal of second brought even more tension when Mill Valley chose to bring its infield in.

“It might have been a mistake,” said a relieved Petaluma manager Blaine Clemmens.

Gonzalez-Dachev fouled off a couple of pitches, and went on to fend off what might have been a crucial strikeout as he found open spaces in center to score both base runners.

The joy in the third base dugout spilled out to the playing field as the American players mobbed Gonzalez-Dachev.

The Section 1 titlists will now face a quick turnaround, and play again on Saturday morning in Redding against Turlock at 9 o’clock in the first Nor-Cal Tournament game that will eventually send the winner to San Bernardino for the Regional championships.

The loss was a tough one for Mill Valley and its fans after the Marin County team led from the fourth inning on a double steal. A walk and two stolen bases together with a single by Gabe McKay set up a first and third situation. A break for second base by the trailing base-runner led to a throw down by catcher Jack Larson, but the toss was fumbled allowing Mill Valley to score. For a while, it looked like it might be enough. Mill Valley came into the game with a 3-1 tourney record after defeating Sonoma on Tuesday.

Petaluma out hit Mill Valley, 5-3 as Clemmens led the way with a couple of singles.

Dependable Jack Hu turned in three flawless plays at second base, in addition to singling in the bottom of the third inning for the first Petaluma hit.

Clemmens started the game and went four strong innings, but left with the score 1-0. Wyatt Abramson finished up with Austin Steeves at the ready.

What could have been another trip to hot Vacaville Centennial Park was averted by the last-inning heroics of Gonzalez-Dachev. Now the Americans will face major heat in Redding with not much time to prepare.