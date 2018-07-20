Dr. David Sisler is gone, but as long as Petaluma High School football stories are told, he will never be forgotten.

Sisler’s family will hold a celebration of life for the beloved family doctor and 50-year Petaluma High School physican, fan and friend on Saturday at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma High School campus. The memories will begin at 3 p.m.

Sisler died at his ranch home in Petaluma in March. He was 91 years old, and for 50 years had roamed the football sidelines at Petaluma High School, caring for injured Trojan (and opposition) players.

Long before there were athletic trainers on site, there was Doc Sisler, taping ankles, treating injuries and comforting athletes.

Sisler was a unique individual who dispensed opinions and advice as readily as he dispensed compassion and care. He was also a passionate football fan who loved everything football, from Petaluma High’s Trojans to the Green Bay Packers, and the football stories are certain to flow during the celebration of his life.

While he loved the game, Sisler always kept things in perspective. “He told me, ‘Our job is to make sure these kids are to have life after football,’ ” said his friend and co-worker on the Petaluma High sidelines, physical therapist Rick Susick.

He was also one of a vanishing breed of true family doctors who did everything from delivering babies to making house calls.

Sisler was an avid horseman and a member of the Old Guard for the Sonoma County Trailblazers, and memories and stories of one of his favorite activities, the Trailblazers’ annual spring ride, are sure to be recalled at his celebration of life.

Many of Sisler’s large family — he was father of 11 children, grandfather of 24 and great-grandfather of 15 — will be on hand to welcome his many friends and fans.