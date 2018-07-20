Two Petaluma Little League teams stand on the precipice of greatness going into tournament play Saturday.

Both the Petaluma American Little League 9-11-year-old and Major League (10-12-year-old) All-Star teams have won district and section championships. Saturday they begin the quest for division titles that are, in effect, for the Northern California championship.

For the 9-11-year-olds the division is the ultimate. Their season ends with that tournament. The Major Leaguers will be playing for the right to advance to the regional competition which mimics the Little League World Series, with teams living and playing at the Little League complex in San Bernardino for the duration of the tournament. Success in the regionals would make the Americans only the second Petaluma team ever to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

The Petaluma Americans begin that journey Saturday at 9 a.m. against Section 6 champion Turlock American.

All games are being played at Alta Mesa Elementary School, 3600 Scorpius Way, in East Redding.

If the Americans win their opener, they will play again at 9 a.m. Sunday against Section 2 champion Redwood Empire from Eureka who receive a first-round bye.

Other teams in the tournament are Section 3 champion Half Moon Bay, Section 4 champion Tri-City from Rocklin, Section 5 champion Almaden from San Jose, Section 6 champion Turlock American and Section 7 champion Madera American.

The double-elimination tournament concludes Wednesday or, if necessary, Thursday.

The Petaluma American 9-11-year-olds are on their way to West Sacramento where they will play for the Northern California championship at Memorial Little League Park in West Sacramento.

The Petalumans open at 10 a.m. on Saturday against McKinleyville.

A win and the Americans play again at 10 a.m. on Sunday against the Section 4 champion Maidu Little League from Roseville. A loss and Petaluma is back on the field at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The double-elimination tournament concludes Thursday or, if necessary, Friday.