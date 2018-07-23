s
s
Petaluma American Majors win first two division games

GEORGE HAIRE

GEORGE HAIRE

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | July 23, 2018, 4:35PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.
Petaluma American was pushed to the limit by gritty Redwood Empire, but the Section 1 champions came from behind twice to earn a 7-6 win on Sunday to advance further into the Little League Major winner’s bracket in the Division Tournament being played in Redding. The Americans earned the right to face powerful Tri-Cities of the Rocklin area in a battle of tourney unbeaten teams on Tuesday evening.

Petaluma fell behind, 3-0, in the top of the first inning when the Eureka-based District 26 champs took advantage of some unsteady play by the Americans to plate two unearned runs against starter Austin Steeves. The third run for Redwood Empire was driven in on a single through the left side of the infield.

The Americans rallied with four runs in the bottom of the same inning. Hits by Jordan Giacomini and Kalen Clemmens set the stage for the big hit in the frame by outfielder Ethan Arellano. Arellano split the outfielders with a double to knock in a pair of runs, and alertly took third on the throw to the infield.

Later in the same frame, Steeves came through with a sacrifice fly to knock in another run, and it was followed by a single by the hot-hitting Jeffery Rice.

Left hander Steeves was followed to the mound by Jacob Untalan, Clemmens and Wyatt Abramson. Clemmens was removed after 35 pitches, and Abramson closed it out by facing four hitters.

Petaluma struggled in the batter’s box in the middle innings, striking out eight times on nine trips to the plate. The Americans rallied to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth on a double by Clemmens.

Miscues by the normally smooth-fielding American infield kept the game in doubt, and Redwood Empire was in the hunt until the final out recorded by Abramson.

The game pitting Petaluma against Tri-Cities is a big one. The two-time defending Nor-Cal champions from the Sacramento area play together most of the year in travel ball competitions, and defeated Petaluma twice in the 8-10-year old tournament two years ago in Larkspur. Both teams have almost the same roster make-up. Tri-Cities defeated a good Half Moon Bay club, 10-5.

Redwood Empire earned the trip to the Nor Cal tournament by defeating Redding East.

Americans win opener

JT Summers spun a terrific one hitter in the first day of action in Redding as Petaluma American advanced to the winner’s bracket with a dominating 8-1 win over Turlock in the tournament opener on Saturday morning. Games were scheduled in the morning and evening because of the 100-degree afternoon temperatures. Summers was hitting his spots regularly and went through the Turlock lineup two times, allowing only one ground ball single that reached the outfield. Petaluma made all the plays behind the right-hander who was pulled after reaching the 65-pitch count.

“I could see that he was getting a little tired and it was getting warmer,” said American manager Blaine Clemmens. “We can use him again later in the tournament after a couple days rest. Other than that, JT didn’t waste too many pitches.”

The Petaluma infield, led by second baseman Jack Hu, made all the plays which were made easier by the spot-on pitching of Summers. “Our defense is usually keyed by the rhythm of our pitcher, and the boys didn’t have to make any spectacular plays today,” noted Clemmens. “JT threw a very clean game.”

Summers was followed to the mound by Abramson and Untalan for shorter stints as Turlock from the Central Valley scored its only run in the top of the fifth inning. Untalan faced only one batter, but got the opportunity to get the feel of the bump for the Section 1 champs. He will be used at some time later in the tourney, and needed to get the feel of the well-maintained Redding facility.

Petaluma countered with five runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth inning to blow the game open. The Americans out-hit Turlock, 11-1.

Petaluma got a two-run homer off the bat of Kalen Clemmens that opened things up in the bottom of the third inning. Clemmens and Abramson had two hits each for the winning Petaluma Americans. Turlock, winners of the Section 6 title, are coached by Turlock Christian High head coach Bill York. Turlock American will be faced with working its way back into contention through the consolation bracket. The Turlock team advanced to the NorCal Tournament with a victory over Morada.

