American Elevens still alive in NorCal

At deadline, the Petaluma American Little League 9-11-year-old All-Star team was still fighting for survival in the Northern California championship tournament being played in West Sacramento.

After losing in its second game in the tournament, the Petalumans battled back through the elimination bracket to win two straight games.

They were to play Maidu from Roseville on Wednesday evening for the right to advance to the championship game. Results from that game were not available at press time.

Petaluma jumped to an early lead and thumped McKinleyville, 10-0, in its first game. The game, played at historic Memorial Park, was halted on the mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning when the American All-Stars pushed across the final run on a bases-loaded walk.

It was the ninth consecutive victory for the Americans in tournament play as the Section 1 champs got to McKinleyville starting pitcher Bryce Sargent for three runs in the first frame, and never were headed.

Three hits, including RBI line drives by Brody Ruoff and Louiegino Rico, sparked the first-inning rally as Petaluma batters continuously put the ball in play, and good things resulted. Ruoff whacked a double into left-center, and was just getting started.

American starting pitcher Brady Laubscher made a 5-0 advantage hold up in the three frames he worked. Laubscher gave up three hits, but struck out five McKinleyville batters to stay out of trouble, and earn the victory.

Lefty Luke Bell followed Laubscher to the bump, and faced only two over the minimum before the game was stopped.

Bell got some outstanding support on a leaping grab of a line drive by second baseman Drew Rubino and a sparkling catch and throw by Ruoff from the shortstop position in the top of the fifth. Ruoff went deep in the hole on the third base side, and gunned down Tegan Jones of McKinleyville with steps to spare.

Laubscher had a perfect day at the plate with four singles while Ruoff and Danny Mercado added two hits each. Ruoff got all of a fastball in the bottom of the fourth inning, and drove it far over the 10-foot high link fence in left field. The majestic blast was a no doubter, and it continued the long-ball work of the American free swinger.

Petaluma out-hit McKinleyville, 10-4. Kolby Stolpe had two singles for the northern team in the visiting dugout.

A pleased Petaluma manager Joe Mercado kept things in perspective for the winning Americans. “We have a long way to go, and some of the games will be played in the heat,” he told the Petaluma club after the game. “Just stay ready to play like you did today.”

Petaluma slipped in a follow-up Sunday game, losing for the first time in All-Star tournament play to Maidu Little League from Roseville, 5-1.

Maidu led just 1-0 through five innings, before scoring four runs in the sixth to slide the Americans into the elimination bracket.

Petaluma stayed alive by defeating Scotts Valley, 5-0, on Monday behind the pitching of Hunter Kolosey. He worked 5⅔ innings, including pitching (with a little help) his way out of a jam in the fifth frame.

Petaluma was leading just 1-0 when two walks and a single loaded the bases. Kolosey fanned two batters, but had to leave the game because he had reached his allowed pitch count. Danny Mercado came on to get the final out, and he completed the win with a scoreless sixth inning after Petaluma had scored four runs in its half of the fifth to put the game out of reach.