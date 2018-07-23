Arizona State All-American Spencer Torkelson, a Casa Grande High School graduate, is back in the Cape Cod League after playing for the United States National collegiate team.
The U.S. team played Japan and China before concluding its season in Cuba. The team had a 12-3 record, with Torkelson batting .286 with an on-base average of .422.
The Petaluman returned to the Cape Cod League on July 17 and in his last four games batted .500 with a .565 on-base average that included seven RBIs, four runs scored, eight hits, three doubles and a home run.
For the Cape Cod season, he is batting .423 with 21 RBIs, 13 runs scored, six homers, seven doubles and 14 walks for a .540 on-base percentage.