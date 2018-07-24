The Sonoma Stompers professional baseball team tied its single-game record for runs scored this season with 13 as they topped the Vallejo Admirals in a come-from-behind 13-12 victory Sunday.

After five Sonoma hitters had multi-hit games Saturday, four recorded more than two Sunday. Marcus Bradley led the way at the top of the lineup with four. Bradley drove in four runs on the afternoon and scored three, while Daniel Comstock drove in five runs on two hits in the winning effort.

“We grinded out a whole nine,” Comstock said. “Collectively, we did a fantastic job today.”

Sonoma’s offense exploded early, with three big hits scoring six runs over the first three innings. Comstock crushed his ninth home run of the season in the first to score Miles Williams, Bradley singled in two in the second and Mitchell Ho singled in two in the third.

Despite Vallejo scoring 10 runs between the third and fifth innings, Sonoma refused to give up, scoring at least once in each of the remaining frames.

Bradley hit his first home run of the season in the sixth to score Rayson Romero, and Kam Stewart’s solo home run in the seventh, his eighth homer of the season, brought the Stompers within one run.

“One through nine, we’re solid,” Bradley said of the Stompers’ offense Sunday. “We can put up runs at any point, anybody can hit. We looked at the scoreboard, we knew we had plenty of time to come back.”

Kenny Meimerstorf tied the game in the eighth inning with a double that scored Bradley and gave Sonoma a chance to take the lead, which it did in the ninth.

The Stompers loaded the bases with two outs and Comstock emptied them, doubling to give his team the lead, 13-10.

“I was just looking to hit something hard that at-bat, not trying to do too much,” Comstock said. “He (Admirals pitcher Brett Schneider) gave me a pitch over the plate I could handle, and I hit it hard.”

Cole Watts pitched perfect seventh and eighth innings to set up the door for the Stompers to storm back and put Jacob Cox in a position to earn his 16th save of the season.

Vallejo tagged Cox for two runs in the ninth, but the right-hander held on to pick up his 16th save, furthering his league. He now has 10 more saves than the next closest closer in the Pacific Association, and stands two saves away from tying the league’s single-season record of 18, set by Vallejo’s Sammy Gervacio last season.