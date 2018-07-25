Midfielder Isaiah Blomgren, who led Petaluma High School unbeaten to the North Bay Lacrosse League championship, has been chosen the league’s Most Valuable Player.
Known for his ability to win faceoffs, Blomgren was the dominant player on an exceptional Petaluma team that went 14-4 on the season and won a North Coast Section playoff game.
Blomgren has agreed to play college lacrosse for Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
In addition to being an exceptional lacrosse player, Blomgren was a standout football player and was chosen Petaluma High School’s Best Athlete for the Press Democrat’a All-Empire scholar/athlete list.
He heads a list of five Petaluma players placed on the All-League team as selected by the league coaches.
Also chosen to the first team from the champions by the league coaches were senior midfielder Ian Lynch, senior defender Nick Dooley, junior midfielder Garret Freitas and junior goalie Zach Scherer.
Named to the first team from league runner-up Casa Grande were junior attack man Josh Garcia, junior midfielder Ian McKissic, junior defender Dylan Guth.
Petaluma junior attack man Dom Butts, defender Skylar Home and senior midfielder Justin Turner were chosen to the second team.
Casa Grande freshman Dominic Giomi was also named to the second team.
Casa Grande junior midfielder Jaden Bosarge and junior attack man Logan Rogers received honorable mention notice as did Petaluma sophomore long stick Dante Ratto and senior attack man Issac Lynch.
ALL-NBL LACROSSE
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER
Isaiah Blomgren, senior, Petaluma
FIRST TEAM
Josh Garcia, junior, Casa Grande; John Grant, senior, Cardinal Newman; Mason DePaola, senior, Rancho Cotate; Dante Johnson, senior, Rancho Cotate; Ian Lynch, senior, Petaluma; Ian McKisick, junior, Casa Grande; Nick Dooley, senior, Petaluma; Kobi Buckley, senior, Rancho Cotate; Garret Freitas, junior, Petaluma; Connor Barbato, junior, Rancho Cotate; Zach Scherer, junior, Petaluma
SECOND TEAM
Olin Poitter, senior, Windsor; Dom Butts, junior, Petaluma; Padua Gentry, senior, Rancho Cotate; Justin Turner, senior, Petaluma; Dominic Giomi, freshman, Casa Grande; Casey Horton, senior, Windsor; Skylar Horne, senior, Petaluma; Harry Bruno, senior, Cardinal Newman; Andrew Lopez, senior, Rancho Cotate; Colton Jimmenez, senior, Windsor; Phil Rago, senior, Cardinal Newman; Kyle Luque, senior, Rancho Cotate
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaden Bosrge, junior, Casa Grande; Camden Nicks, senior, Rancho Cotate; Dane Ratto, sophomore, Petaluma; Nick Goldtorpe, senior, Rancho Cotate; Andy Dutton, junior, windsor; Logan Rogers, junior, Casa Grande; Issac Lynch, senior, Petaluma; Jared Accornero, senior, Rancho Cotate.